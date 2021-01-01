“Growling” Haunted Teddy Bear Spent the Night in a Haunted Castle

Teddy bears are normally very cute and cuddly but that’s not the case with Mr. Ted. The allegedly haunted teddy bear named Mr. Ted was brought to the haunted Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire, England, where three volunteers stayed with it throughout the night.

Bolsover Castle has quite a reputation for being haunted. In fact, it is so haunted that it was voted the spookiest site in all of England back in 2017. Visitors and staff have reported being pushed as well as something touching their ankles, and having doors slam on them. Security guards have seen mysterious lights and movement at night while two workmen witnessed a woman walk through a wall. A ghostly boy has even been seen holding female visitors’ hands without them noticing while they walked through the garden, and a “Grey Lady” is often witnessed walking around the grounds.

Other paranormal activity includes objects being moved without any explanation; people seeing balls of white light; and the feeling of sudden cold spots. Others have heard unexplained footsteps (especially on the stairs), screams, cries, and muffled voices. The large amount of paranormal activity really isn’t that surprising as the castle was built on top of an ancient burial ground so that would explain a lot of the ghostly experiences.

With that being said, bringing a haunted bear into a paranormally active location probably wasn’t the best idea. While the three female volunteers slept inside of the castle, the bear sat on a nearby chair while a paranormal expert named Jo Lockwood watched them from another room. At 3am, the camera’s connection was lost and one of the producers got sick with a mysterious illness.

The bear was owned by a psychic medium named Debbie Davis who said that Mr. Ted has made people nauseous and has even growled. However, after the night at Bolsover Castle, the bear was buried at a secret location about 30 miles from its owner’s home. Let’s hope that the secret location is never found because Mr. Ted may have a lot of built up anger and would want to terrorize the county – at least it would make for a good horror movie plot. A picture of Mr. Ted can be seen here.