U.S. Vice Presidential Residence May Be Haunted

The White House has long been rumored to be haunted and even Jenna Bush shared her ghostly experiences while living at the residence when her father George W. Bush was President. One of the most active ghosts at the White House is former President Abraham Lincoln as well as his son Willie. Other famous spirits include former Presidents Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, John Tyler, and William Henry Harrison, as well as former First Ladies Abigail Adams (wife of John Adams) and Dolley Madison (wife of James Madison).

But the White House isn’t the only important government residence that allegedly has ghosts as the home of the Vice President is also rumored to be paranormally active. After President John F. Kennedy was assassinated back in 1963, Congress passed a law for “an official residence for the vice president of the United States in the District of Columbia” which ended up being the Number One Observatory Circle.

The Number One Observatory Circle was first assigned as the official residence of the Vice President back in 1974 and Walter Mondale was the first one to fully move into the residence, followed by George H.W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden, Mike Pence and now Kamala Harris.

If being the Vice President of the United States isn’t a hard enough job, try living in a haunted house at the same time. According to a book titled, “The Haunting of the Presidents”, Joel Martin and William J. Birnes wrote that Walter Mondale’s daughter Eleanor “complained about a phantom that appeared in her bedroom one night when she was sleeping over in the mansion.” She then recalled her experience with Swing magazine by stating that when she was a teenager, she witnessed an apparition near her window. She fainted and when she regained consciousness she immediately called the Secret Service who sent two armed agents into her room but they were unable to find the ghostly intruder. The agents were less than impressed and warned Eleanor to never do it again.

Even though the Number One Observatory Circle doesn’t seem to have famous ghosts like the White House, it is still rumored to be haunted which is creepy enough whether the ghost is well known or not.