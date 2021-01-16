Lizzie Borden Murder House is Now For Sale

Back in August of last year, I reported that the allegedly haunted Maplecroft House in Fall River, Massachusetts, where Lizzie Borden spent the second half of her life was for sale for $890,000 (the article can be read here).

And now, several months later, the house where her parents were bludgeoned to death with an axe is currently on the market. According to the listings page, the three-story Fall River home – which is now a successful bed and breakfast as well as a museum and one of the most popular tourist attractions in all of New England – is currently on the market for $2 million.

Listing agent (and a part time tour guide at the home) Suzanne St. John told The Boston Globe that after 15 years in the business, the current owners have decided to retire and that she hopes the new owners will continue to run the building as a bed and breakfast.

The home has a gruesome history as a horrific double murder took place during the morning of August 4, 1892 when Andrew Borden and his wife Abby were bludgeoned to death with an axe. In addition to Andrew and Abby, their daughters Lizzie and Emma lived in the house as well as their maid Bridget. However, during the murders, Emma was out of town and Bridget was outside washing windows so they were both quickly ruled out as suspects and the focus turned solely on Lizzie.

It was no secret that Lizzie had a strong dislike for her step-mother but kept insisting that she had nothing to do with the murders and that an intruder must have committed the crime and left the house undetected. After authorities found a hatchet with a broken handle inside the home’s cellar, as well as eyewitness claims that Lizzie burnt a dress that may have had blood on it, she was charged with the murders but was acquitted and the case remains unsolved to this day.

If the fact that an unsolved double murder happened there isn’t disturbing enough, the house is also rumored to be haunted. According to those who spend a lot of time at the home, the lights turn on and off on their own in addition to doors inexplicably opening and closing prior to hearing the sounds of ghostly footsteps.

As for apparitions, shadow figures have often been seen on the stairs going down to the main hallway as well as other parts of the home (and the ghost is said to occasionally brush up against people). The ghostly apparition of a woman who eerily looks like Lizzie Borden has been witnessed in the basement by numerous people. Disembodied voices have also been heard throughout the house.

Since many of the original furnishings are still in the home together with several artifacts from the murder trial, those items from such a tragic event could account for some of the paranormal activity. But if none of that bothers you and you have $2 million to spare, you could own a piece of history by purchasing the Lizzie Borden house.