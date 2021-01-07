Supernatural Entities: Skinny and Sinister in Black

Make mention of the sinister MIB to most people and they will likely think of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Indeed, there is no doubt that the hugely popular trilogy of Men in Black movies have cemented the image of the MIB in the minds of millions – and all across the planet. The movies have achieved something else, too: they have ensured that many people assume the Men in Black are the secret employees of an equally secret government agency which investigates the UFO phenomenon in stealth. The reality, however, is far different. It’s a fact that the overwhelming majority of people who have reported encounters with the MIB describe something which is far removed from the worlds of government, the military, or the intelligence community. Their encounters are far more Slenderman-like. In other words, Skinny monstrosities.

Harold T. Wilkins was a UFO researcher who, in the 1950s, wrote several books on UFOs, including what was certainly his most well-known and popular title, Flying Saucers on the Attack. Wilkins was also someone who found himself on the receiving end of a number of Men in Black-themed reports. One such report described certain, uncanny events which occurred in Los Angeles, California in 1953 and that are highly relevant to the theme of this article. Wilkins’ source of the story insisted on anonymity, but revealed that it all revolved a particular attorney’s office in downtown L.A. According to Wilkins’ informant, a pair of men dressed in black appeared at the building one evening and demanded to see the director of the company. The pair insisted that they be hired to investigate recent reports of missing persons in the city. Those mind-controlling skills of the MIB ensured that they were quickly, albeit briefly, hired. But, there was something about the pair that was just not right. Actually, there were a few things that were just plain wrong. Horribly wrong.

Those employees who caught sight of the MIB –who spent most of their time locked in one particular office and who spoke with practically no-one – said they were very skinny. They were both in excess of six-and-a-half feet in height. And they were described as having strange hands and fingers – the latter being extremely long and rubbery, as if they lacked joints and bones. On one occasion, according to Wilkins’ notes, one of the staff – to her everlasting horror – saw the fingers of one of the MIB stretch to lengths of around eight or nine inches, something which, she added, made the man’s hands appear to resemble huge tentacles. In days, the MIB were gone, never to be seen again. Of course, we should not understate the importance of the revelation that one of the tall and skinny Men in Black had tentacle-like fingers.

It was in the 1940s, when the Second World War was still raging, that the people of the Illinois city of Mattoon found themselves terrorized by a malevolent entity that became known as the “Mad Gasser of Mattoon.” The insane gasser, on a number of occasions, turned up while his victims slept. Most of those victims were women, home alone, and whose husbands were away fighting in the War, either in Europe against the Nazis or in the Pacific arena against the Japanese. Matters began when the Raef family had a most unwelcome visitor. The home was quickly overwhelmed by a sickening odor. It provoked instant illness: nausea, vomiting and breathlessness were at the top of the list. Notably, the Slenderman is very often described as exuding odors – sometimes of a nauseous and foul nature and, on other occasions, of an oddly entrancing type. Mind-controlling, even, it’s fair to say. Urban Raef was practically rendered helpless by the smell. Meanwhile, his wife, in bed, found herself temporarily unable to move. In moments, however, the curious event was over.

Barely forty-eight hours after the Raef family was descended upon by that mad and malevolent thing with a penchant for gas, the Kearney family found itself on the receiving end of a visit of the most unwelcome type. And they were hit hard. It was at around 11:00 p.m. that Mrs. Kearney, while lying in bed, dozing, felt a terrifying paralysis slowly creep up her legs. As the paralysis increased, a sweet smell – almost sickening in nature – completely enveloped the bedroom. She screamed for her sister, Martha, who also found herself overwhelmed by the almost-incapacitating smell. Who, or what, was responsible for the two attacks? An answer, of sorts, came when Mrs. Kearney’s husband, Bert – a cabdriver – came home not long after his night-shift was over. Just as he reached the family home, Bert saw, on the front yard and peering through the window of their bedroom, a tall, thin man dressed in black. Connections? Maybe.