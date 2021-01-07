Teens Exploring a “Haunted House” Find a Real Dead Body

A group of teenagers were out riding their four-wheelers in South Carolina last Sunday when they decided to stop in at an abandoned house that was rumored to be haunted. And what they found was much more terrifying than a ghost as they discovered a dead human body inside of a freezer.

According to the police report, one of the teenagers noticed a deep freezer on the back porch and when he opened it up, he was hit with an overwhelming smell of rotting flesh. When he looked inside, he saw a decomposing human body that was wearing blue jeans and socks. At that point, the teens immediately called the police.

Madison Childers, one of the teens who found the body, described the entire experience as terrifying and that the smell coming from the freezer was unbearable, saying, “You couldn’t tell it was a person, because… I think it had been in there for months.” “There were maggots everywhere.”

Another teenager named Corey Antley described what happened, “As soon as the seal broke loose, it was just a horrifying smell.” “It’s something you won’t forget, really.” Their friend Riley Robinson, who was also there, said, “I didn’t know what to do, I was speechless.” “I heard that once you smell a human you can’t ever forget it. And I can still smell it right now.”

The location is now a crime scene and the deceased individual’s body is in possession of the county coroner. As for what exactly happened to the person, Orangeburg sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker stated, “We won’t know anything more until an autopsy is completed later this week.” And since the body was so badly decomposed, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle said in a statement that officials are working hard to identify the remains as well as determining whether the person was a male or female, and what the cause of death was. The owner of the property is reportedly cooperating with the police.

But that’s not the end of the story as a new twist has just been reported. On Tuesday – just two days after the body was discovered by the teens – the abandoned house was completely burnt to the ground by what has been called a “suspicious” fire.

As for whether or not the house was actually haunted, a former tenant named Ron Phillips said, “Well there was some voices in the house, it’s been like that for years. It wasn’t like it was haunted no, not haunted, but the rocking chair upstairs used to rock by itself in the middle of the night sometimes. It had some spirit about it, that’s the way I put it.”

While I can’t speak for those teenagers, I can bet that they’ll think twice before exploring another abandoned “haunted house”. A news report on the discovery of the dead body can be viewed here.