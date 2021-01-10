The Creepiest Side of the Men and Women in Black: Missing Limbs, No Lips and Hairless (Really!)

Denise Stoner is a well-respected UFO researcher and someone who has been very generous in sharing with me her UFO experiences (and those of her family too). Many of those accounts concern both Men in Black and Women in Black. Denise told me a particularly creepy story from June 2018, that involved her husband. There’s a good reason why I mention this: it ties in with other, similar cases I have on file. Denise emailed me the following: “My husband’s run-in with a possible WIB was a few days ago when he decided he would take a bike ride around a lake he travels around on a regular basis and knows it well. If he is feeling pretty energetic, he begins near a pool and park complex, rides the trail nearby and then turns into an area that has a Vet memorial then on around the lake that used to be part of the Navy Base – now new housing. When he entered the path, there was a woman jogging with one of those jogging strollers but the top was down so he could not see a baby inside.”

Denise continued: “This woman had sunglasses on that wrapped around her head and looked way too large for her head. She was thin and about 6 ft. tall. She smiled at my husband as he passed on his bike. As he reached about the halfway point, there she was, in front of him. So, he thought she might have come around the other way, which made sense; but then he realized she had been behind him, pulled in front and did a U-turn so he would notice her. She smiled at him once again, which he felt was really odd and the smile was not normal. She was very thin and pale skinned. He still did not feel uncomfortable because not much scares him. He just thought she was a weird person.”

And, finally, from Denise: “He has figured out that she would have to be running at 26 mph in order to catch up to him [who was] doing 12 mph on his bike. He felt an odd sense of concern. He did not stop but slowed down to about 6 mph I believe. As he approached her, she dropped her sunglasses to show him huge black eyes that we at least 4X human size and they wrapped around the side of her head. She grinned again and this time he noticed she did not have a real nose; plus her mouth was long and thin with no teeth – only a dark gap. She stared hard at him; the hair on his arms stood up as he continued on. Once he reached the exit, he thought of turning back to see where she had gone if anywhere, looked back as he made the turn and could not see her at all. He still felt afraid.”

You’ll see that I placed the following words in italics: “he noticed she did not have a real nose” and “no teeth.” There’s a reason why I mention that. As totally bizarre as it sounds, this is not the first time I have heard stories of Men in Black and Women in Black with missing body parts. One story comes from Springfield, Ohio and dates from October 1973. The witness was a woman who had two black helicopters hover over her home, late at night, after encountering a bright, large ball of light briefly land on her property. The next morning there was a knock on the door. You guessed it: it was a Man in Black. The man nodded in the direction of a military ID card pinned on his jacket and claimed to have come from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He clearly did not come from the facility. The woman – Janet K – told me she reached out and shook the man’s black-gloved right hand, something that surprised the strange character and shocked her to the core. The reason why Janet was so shocked? She said that it was as if the glove was completely empty. It appeared to be affixed to the sleeve of the MIB’s jacket, yet there was clearly nothing inside the glove. It’s hardly surprising that Janet slammed the door and called her husband. He raced home, only to find the MIB gone.

I have another story for you, this one from New York, and from a woman who is a long-time alien abductee and who was visited by a pale-looking Man in Black in July of 1982. The woman had had an abduction experience the night before. And the following day there was one of those dark-suited creeps demanding to speak with her. She didn’t let him in – mainly because of the MIB’s appearance: his lips were “not formed” said the woman. I asked her what she meant by that and she said it was as if the lips had been burned or “melted away.” Abnormally-small ears, and even a complete lack of ears, have been reported too. A total lack of eyelashes and eyebrows are not uncommon. And I have one case of a Woman in Black who had not a single nail on any of her fingers or thumbs. Just rubbery, fleshy skin. And people think the M.I.B. and the W.I.B. are government agents? Not a chance!