The Rendlesham Forest “UFOs”: A Handful of Theories

On the back of my new “four theories” article for what happened at Roswell, New Mexico in 1947, I thought I would share with you some lesser-known theories for what happened in Rendlesham Forest in December 1980. In my 2020 book, The Rendlesham Forest UFO Conspiracy, I wrote: “What if that explanation, if revealed, proved to be even more controversial than the theory that aliens arrived from a faraway world? The ramifications for the field of Ufology would be immense.” I added that the book reveals that “one of the most famous UFO cases of all time was really a series of top secret experiments using holograms, mind-control programs, deception, disinformation, conspiracies and cover-ups. The shocking truth of a forty-year-old mystery is now revealed.” Certainly, (A) the UFO theory and (B) the secret experiment scenario are the two, most well-known angles. There are, however, others. And here they are:

Number One: Formerly of the U.S. Air Force, and one of the key military players in the famous UFO encounter at Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England in December 1980, Sergeant Jim Penniston – in 1994 – underwent hypnotic regression, as part of an attempt to try and recall deeply buried data relative to what occurred to him during one of Britain’s closest encounters. Very interestingly, and while under hypnosis, Penniston stated that our presumed aliens are, in reality, visitors from a far-flung future. That future, Penniston added, is very dark, in infinitely deep trouble, polluted and where the Human Race is overwhelmingly blighted by reproductive problems. The answer to those same, massive problems, Penniston was told by the entities he met in the woods, is that they travel into the distant past – to our present day – to secure sperm, eggs and chromosomes, all as part of an effort to try and ensure the continuation of the severely waning Human Race of tomorrow.

Carrying on, The BBC says, “Writer Brenda Butler, of Leiston, Suffolk, has been amused by some of the UFO tourism that has grown up around the forest. You realise we’ve got eight landing sites down here, she says. ‘Everybody has got their own take on it. If you go down there with any of the witnesses, they’ll take you to somewhere else.”‘ Ms Butler, who co-wrote the 1986 book on the case, Sky Crash, believes the US may have recovered a Russian satellite [italics mine]. It has got to be something to do with the Americans or the Russians or the Cold War,’ she says. ‘There are loads of files still to be released, but there has been such a big cover-up, nobody will ever know what happened. ‘I’d like to get to the bottom of it all but I guess we never will.'”

Other theories that have been put forward include a malfunctioning early Stealth plane that came down in the woods, and that had to be hastily retrieved. A similar scenario replaces a high-tech Stealth plane with an equally early drone that went off-course.I have also heard that a “silent helicopter” was flying around the woods on the first night of activity. Could that be the answer? Moving on, I’ve heard that because the Rendlesham affair occurred in the U.K. at roughly the same time as the equally controversial Cash-Landrum incident in the United States, there must have been some kind of a connection. A scenario that involves events on both sides of the pond and that has yet to be resolved? Someone, I suggest, should take a deeper look at the two events. Something intriguing may surface, even after forty-one years. As all of this shows, there are multiple theories for what happened at Rendlesham. And there are multiple researchers with their own ideas. Including me!