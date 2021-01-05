The Strange and Supernatural Creatures of the United Kingdom

In the wake of my article on Neil Arnold, certain ancient stones of Kent, England (known as Kit’s Coty House) and strange, primitive humanoids, I though I would share with you some even weirder material that is of some relevance. Namely, sightings of savage-looking creatures in the U.K. From October 2010, comes the following story, written to Neil by Sally of Essex, England: “On the 14th October I was driving home from work. It was approximately 9:30 p.m. and I turned the corner into the Ferry Lane Industrial Estate in Rainham. I was coming from the A13 end, approaching The Cherry Tree. I was about one hundred and fifty yards away from a “shape” that was manifesting before my eyes and if I’m truthful, if I’d blinked I would have missed it. From the two seconds that it was in front of me, I will try to explain what I saw. From the railings, a shape approximately the size of a large-shouldered man started to take a human form. It seemed to be made of a dark nicotine-brown smoke, the edge of the shape seemed lighter in colour. Its legs looked strong in their form and the shoulders were broad.”

Sally added to Neil: “The strangest thing was the head, as it was very small in comparison to the body, arms and legs. The ‘creature’ minded me of the Yeti – the Abominable Snowman of the Himalayas. Then just as quick as it had manifested it seemed to be sucked back into the railings as if nothing had happened. I pondered what it might have been. A trick of the light. My headlights causing an optical illusion. The weather was clear and mild, there was no fog or other cars, or people. I have driven round that area several times since but have never seen it again…very, very strange.” Moving on:

Certainly one of the most bizarre of all the cases that falls into the domain of this particular category dates from 1789 and is referenced in an old document that came from the private collection of a noted family of landowners in Cornwall. The details are unfortunately very scant indeed, but, nevertheless, of deep significance, given what we have read thus far, and what is still yet to come. It concerned an immense monkey-like creature seen on several occasions near Penzance. The creature was seen by local folk late at night, on at least three occasions, and was described as being around eight feet in height and made a strange whistling noise that was interpreted as a call – to who or what, mercifully, remains unknown. Most notable of all: when the creature was last seen, at the height of a violent thunderstorm, it literally disappeared in an almighty flash of light.

I should stress that such reports are not rare. Their many and varied names include the Beast of Bolam, the Woodwose, the Man-Monkey, the Green-Faced Monkey of Churston Woods, the Beast of Brassknocker Hill, Martyn’s Ape, and numerous others. Bob Shenton saw “something bloody odd” on the wilds of Dartmoor, England back in the winter of 1967. He was driving across the moors late one night – at the time he worked as a plumber and was heading to a house to deal with a case of a burst water-pipe – and, while near the village of Postbridge, came across something decidedly strange. According to Bob, for the very briefest of moments, and as he approached Postbridge, he caught sight of what looked for all the world like a large ape-like figure crossing the road in front of him and vanishing into the shadows at the edge of the road. Interestingly, Bob described the creature as ‘like a shadow’, in the sense that it seemed one-dimensional in nature.

Rendlesham Forest, as well as the Suffolk locales of West Wratting and Balsham, is reportedly home to something known as the Shug Monkey. Described as being a bizarre combination of giant dog, muscular bear, and large ape, the creature is said to take its name from either (A) an old English word – scucca – which means demon, and which, as we have seen already, also has a link to the naming of Shugborough Hall, Staffordshire; or (B) an old east-coast term – shucky – that translates, into modern day terminology, as hairy or shaggy. Maybe the name is even born out of a curious melding of both terms. But, whatever the true nature of the name applied to the foul, hairy entity, its presence in the woods of Suffolk is enough to strike deep terror into the hearts of those souls unfortunate enough to have crossed its path – which is something to which Sam Holland can most definitely attest.

In 1995, Jackie Houghton was living in Cannock, and working as a waitress in the nearby town of Stafford. On February 18 of that year, and at around 1.00 a.m., she was driving across the Cannock Chase, back to her flat, and along the main road that links the towns of Rugeley and Cannock, after her shift at the restaurant was over. As she approached the turning for the village of Slitting Mill, however, she was suddenly forced to violently swerve the car and only narrowly avoided collision with a large, shambling creature that stepped out into the road at a distance of about two hundred yards from her. Considering that she was traveling at high speed, said Jackie, it was a wonder that she didn’t hit the huge thing. The encounter only lasted just a few seconds, but it was long enough for her to catch sight of the animal in the headlights of her vehicle. She was certain that it was not anything quite as down to earth as a large stag, but was bipedal, tall, very hairy, and had a head dominated by two, fiery, red eyes. In an instant, said Jackie, the beast vanished into the cover of the surrounding trees, leaving her distinctly shaken and stirred.

The list goes on and on. Clearly, something is going on in the U.K. As for what these creatures really are, however, is a matter that still remains a mystery.