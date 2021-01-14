Thousands of Medieval Coins Unearthed in Hungary

According to a statement provided by the Ferenczy Museum Centre, archaeologists have unearthed approximately 7,000 silver coins and 4 gold coins at a medieval site located in Újlengyel, Hungary. This discovery is the most valuable hoard of coins that has ever been found in Pest County and dates back to the late Middle Ages.

The excavation of the site lasted two days and was led by Balázs Nagy, who is the museum centre’s numismatist, in addition to help provided by the Community Archaeology Association. They decided to dig at the site after 150 medieval coins were unearthed there in 2019. In this most recent dig, archaeologists located a spot to dig thanks to metal detectorists who surveyed the area and they opened up a 1×1 meter trench. They found that a plough had broken the vessel that had been buried with the coins inside of it, so many of the coins were spread out along the path that the plough took.

The museum stated that the earliest of the coins is a Silver Denarius that dates back to the second century when Lucius Verus was the co-emperor of the Roman Empire from 161 to 169AD. Other coins included numerous denarii of Aquileia, as well as coins depicting Matthias Corvinus (who was the King of Hungary and Croatia from 1458 to 1490), Vladislaus II (who was the King of Hungary and Croatia from 1490 to 1516), and Louis II (he was the King of Hungary, Croatia and Bohemia from 1516 to 1526). Additionally, a rare Vatican denarius that was issued by Pope Pius II at a time between the years 1458 and 1464 was also discovered.

It is believed that those living in the area hid the coins during an attack. This happened when the armies of the Ottoman Empire were advancing into the area after they had defeated the Kingdom of Hungary as well as their allies. Called the Battle of Mohács, it was led by Louis II back in 1526 by Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent.

Future digs are expected to take place in Újlengyel during the next excavation season. Several pictures of the coins can be seen here.