Three Loch Ness Monster Sightings So Far in 2021

The normally elusive Loch Ness Monster has made three appearances so far this year just in the first month of 2021. The three sightings were witnessed by two different individuals who were watching the live webcam stream of Loch Ness.

The first sighting occurred at 11:42am on January 11th when Kalynn Wangle was watching the webcam and saw a “V-shaped wake” and less than ten seconds later she noticed “something black” emerging from the water for a very short amount of time before going back under. She also made 2 of last year’s 13 sightings by watching the webcam.

The second sighting happened at 2:20pm on January 19th when Eoin O’Faodhagain was watching the webcam and saw an “unexplained” object lurking in the waters for approximately 20 minutes. He noted that there weren’t any boats in the water during that time.

Incredibly, just three days later, at 2:11pm on January 22nd, O’Faodhagain made another sighting which was quite similar to his first one just days earlier. He described what he saw, “I just went into the webcam at 2:11pm and immediately saw what I could make out was two objects splashing around in the bay about 100 feet apart.” “They were two black objects throwing up a lot of water, and from the distance were large looking in the water.” “Then the one on the right submerged, and then came up again. The one on the left did the same thing intermittently.” “They were visible for up to three minutes, and then there was nothing.” “They could have been a couple of feet out of the water and maybe a dozen feet long.”

Just last year, O’Faodhagain made 3 of the 13 sightings which included the “biggest ever” sighting in April of 2020.

As for this year, Kalynn’s sighting can be seen here in a video as well as a still photo. A still photo of each of O’Faodhagain’s two sightings can be seen on The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

Gary Campbell, who runs The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, stated that January’s sightings are “a great start to the year.” “It’s getting more common now with the webcam to have more sightings in the winter. It used to just be in summer in the tourist season.” “But now that area of the Loch is virtually being watched 24/7.” “With Loch Ness, truth is stranger than fiction. Some of the photos are genuinely inexplicable.”

I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how many sightings will be reported this year and if they will beat last year’s total of 13.