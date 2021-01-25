Why the Men in Black are not “Government Agents”

Sometimes, when I’m being interviewed on the matter of the Men in Black, I find that show-hosts want me to avoid talking about the paranormal aspects of the MIB mystery. Yes, really. Why? What I can say for sure is that at least some hosts seem embarrassed by the weirder side of the phenomenon. Too bad for them. I can only tell them as it is. The fact is, though, the “Secret Agent” angle of it all is about as far from the reality of the mystery than you, me, or anyone else could ever get. Indeed, the guy who began the whole MIB mystery – Albert Bender – was absolutely steeped in the worlds of the paranormal, the occult, and the supernatural. John Keel, too – of The Mothman Prophecies – quickly realized the Men in Black were not in the employ of the CIA, FBI, Military Intelligence, etc. They were way too strange and obviously non-human. They still are (yes, I still get a lot of MIB accounts to this day).

I find it fascinating that some people outright want to almost rewrite the history of the real Men in Black. That’s why I feel it’s important to let them know they’re talking out of their collective asses. For a lot of people in Ufology, bringing in the domain of the occult is similar to those Cryptozoologists who get mad when someone (like me, LOL) says Bigfoot is a shape-shifting Tulpa that can become invisible! I could go on and on when it comes to the weirder side of the MIB controversy. There’s a better way of getting the message over, though. It’s by sharing with you a classic, perfect example of why the MIB are far removed from the worlds of the Pentagon or Area 51.

Alison Spence, who I interviewed in 2013, had a very strange encounter with a Man in Black back in the latter part of 1973, when she was living in Pasadena, California. It’s notable, and probably relevant, for me to reveal that a major UFO wave was going on at that time, and all across the United States. While hiking in the California hills one Sunday morning, Alison encountered a classic, silver-colored flying saucer-style UFO which, at first, at least, was high in the sky. Suddenly, it dropped to around fifty or sixty above her, hanging there in an odd, wobbling fashion. Amazed, Alison could only stare as the silent craft bobbed around – like a boat on churning waters – and then shot away at high speed. Alison raced home and excitedly told her family of what had just taken place. They, apparently, weren’t the only ones who knew what had occurred on the fateful morning in 1973. Three days later, and after sunset, Alison had a visitor. Not a welcome one, I should stress. It was a Man in Black, a skinny – almost emaciated – old man, dressed in a shabby black suit, looking pale and ill, and wearing an old, 1950s-style fedora hat.

Alison said that she felt her mind was briefly enslaved, as the MIB near-hypnotically asked her to invite him into her home. In a slight daze, and to her eternal cost, she did exactly that. She retreated to the couch, stumbling slightly and feeling ice-cold. The old man followed her, and stood in the living-room, looming over her, as he warned her – in no uncertain terms – never to discuss her close encounter again. Ever. The MIB then turned around and headed to the door. At that exact same moment, Alison felt her mental faculties return to normal and she raced after him, just as he exited the door and closed it behind him. Alison threw the door open wide, only to find the old Man in Black gone. In his place, however, was something else: it was a large, black dog with bright red eyes. It snapped and snarled in Alison’s direction and in what was clearly a deeply malevolent, dangerous fashion.

Alison stared in horror as the glowing-eyed monster prowled around the yard, clearly intent on adding to the malevolent atmosphere that was already firmly in place. Suddenly, and as if out of nowhere, a large, black Cadillac – that looked decades-old in design – appeared and screeched to a halt outside of Alison’s home. It should be noted, here, that the MIB almost always drive such cars of that particular type, age and color. Alison watched, shocked and scared, as the back door on the driver’s-side opened and the fiendish black hound bounded across the front yard and leapt into the back of the Cadillac, which shot away at high speed!