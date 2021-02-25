25.05 – MU Podcast – Fulcanelli Unveiled(ish)

The question of who is Fulcanelli has continued to strike rumination in our minds. Who really is the illustrious yet elusive French alchemist who has littered history with his strange appearances during times of madness and societal disruption? We discuss how the unusual experiences of an unwitting alchemical initiate unravel the threads of the mystery.

For Plus+ members we continues the story and discuss the even more disturbing elements of the story before describing the secrets of the Black Dragon Secret Society.

