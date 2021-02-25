MU Podcast
25.06 – MU Podcast – Tolkien’s Hidden Truth

Could J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy be factually based? We discuss the claims that the story is actually a lost hidden history of Europe and find ourselves inadvertently seeking the alchemical elements of the cycles of time.

Then for our Plus+ members we unpack the latest documentary from Dr Steven Greer and hear of space lasers, NSA data hub explosions, the future of extraterrestrial disclosure and the impact of collective consciousness.

