25.06 – MU Podcast – Tolkien’s Hidden Truth

Could J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy be factually based? We discuss the claims that the story is actually a lost hidden history of Europe and find ourselves inadvertently seeking the alchemical elements of the cycles of time.
Then for our Plus+ members we unpack the latest documentary from Dr Steven Greer and hear of space lasers, NSA data hub explosions, the future of extraterrestrial disclosure and the impact of collective consciousness.
Links
- The Meadow Project: Explorations into the South’s Skinwalker Ranch
- J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy but few know that the author privately told many that these works were based on a true history of Europe
- Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, true History?
- Tolkien at the End of Time; Alchemical Secrets of The Lord of the Rings
- Fulcanelli, Alchemy, the Great Cross at Hendaye and the Mystery of the Cathedrals
- Great Cross of Hendaye
- The Fulcanelli Mystery, 4 A Lodestone of Pure Weirdness
- The end of the Kali Yuga in 2025: Unraveling the mysteries of the Yuga Cycle
- The Three Lost Motherlands of Egypt
- The Mysteries of the Great Cross of Hendaye: Alchemy and the End of Time
- 18.13 – MU Podcast