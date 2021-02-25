25.07 – MU Podcast – The Genesis Experiment

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Linguist Albert E. Potts says he has uncovered a shocking new translation hidden in the text of Genesis. We discuss his research suggesting an advanced alien species preserved a true record of our genetically engineered fabrication in ancient scriptures.

In our Plus+ extension we cover healing possessions, demonic aliens and watch thieving men in black.

