25.08 – MU Podcast – Trey Hudson

In a secret location deep in the south of the United States sits “The Meadow”, a location so unusual that it rivals the infamous Skinwalker Ranch. Oxford Paranormal’s Trey Hudson joins us to discuss his research and his team’s experiences in this strange place.
For our Plus+ members we reveal the saga of Dr. Jonathan Reed and his freezer alien and hear some new angles on this infamous story.
Trey Hudson
- The Meadow Project: Explorations into the South’s Own Skinwalker Ranch
- Oxford Paranormal Society
- Woman In Black: The Creepy Companions of the Mysterious M.I.B.