25.08 – MU Podcast – Trey Hudson

In a secret location deep in the south of the United States sits “The Meadow”, a location so unusual that it rivals the infamous Skinwalker Ranch. Oxford Paranormal’s Trey Hudson joins us to discuss his research and his team’s experiences in this strange place.

For our Plus+ members we reveal the saga of Dr. Jonathan Reed and his freezer alien and hear some new angles on this infamous story.

