American Airlines Crew Witnessed a Mysterious Cylindrical Object Over New Mexico

The crew of American Airlines Flight 2292 (Airbus A320) witnessed something very odd during a trip from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Phoenix, Arizona. The crew members encountered a mysterious object while they were flying over the remote northeastern corner of New Mexico – located west of the small village of Des Moines.

They noticed the strange object flying over their plane while they were traveling at an altitude of 36,000 feet and a speed of 400 knots. They described it as being a “long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile” and that it was traveling at an exceptionally fast speed.

Experienced radio interceptor Steve Douglass stated that he listened to the flight transmission on his scanners and provided The War Zone with more than an hour of that audio. According to Steve’s blog, he wrote in part, “At approximately 1:19 CST… the pilot reported: “Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us – I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing – moving really fast right over the top of us.”

He finished off by writing, “No significant military aircraft presence was noted on ADS-B logs. The aircraft flew on to land in Phoenix, AZ.”

The War Zone is trying to authenticate the audio from the FAA and have contacted American Airlines with no response from either companies as of yet.

Since the White Sands Missile Range and several other military facilities are located in New Mexico, some people believe that what the crew witnessed was nothing more than a missile that went off course during testing; however, that seemed very unlikely as the pilots would have been immediately notified.

A secret military aircraft is another possibility but that theory is also highly unlikely because just like the missile hypothesis, the pilots would have been warned that the craft was in the area.

Interestingly, their encounter with the mysterious cylindrical object is eerily similar to another event that happened around the same area three years ago. In the afternoon of February 24, 2018, N71PG (Learjet 36) and American Airlines Flight 1095 (Airbus A321) both encountered an unidentified object traveling at a height of about 40,000 feet. The encounters occurred between the Sonoran Desert National Monument and the New Mexico border.

The fact that two strange encounters occurred around the same area almost exactly three years apart is pretty astonishing. So what did these pilots witness? Was it a UFO or something man-made like a missile or secret aircraft? There are many unknown answers at this point as the mystery continues…