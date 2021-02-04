Cannibal Fungus, Spiders with Pulleys, Brain Chips and More Mysterious News Briefly — February 4, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — February 4, 2021

Elon Musk says his Neuralink company may begin implanting chips in human brains this year. Is this revolutionary or a way to get humans to ignore the massive Tesla recalls?

Coffee farmers in Ethiopia are hopeful that they can soon combat the coffee leaf rust fungus destroying their crops with a cannibal fungus that eats other parasitic funguses. Wait for more research before you try this on your athlete’s foot.

Watch what you say around marmosets at the zoo — anthropologists from the University of Zurich used thermal imaging to measure the temperature fluctuations caused by facial changes on the tiny monkeys and found that marmosets enjoy eavesdropping on the conversations of other marmosets. What’s worse – you just know they’re talking about you.

The US National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) has released a stunning photo of the 1971 NASA Apollo 15 project landing site near the Hadley Crater and the Hadley Rille trail. Unfortunately, it’s still not clear enough to prove the rumor that the first lunar rover is now covered with parking tickets.

A new look at old images from the MESSENGER (MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry and Ranging) probe that orbited the tiny planet between 2011 and 2015 shows as-it-happened evidence of a meteoroid impact on Mercury. The guys from the “American Pickers” show would be great working in the NASA storage warehouse.

A woman in New Zealand claims she was swindled out of $35,000 by a man pretending to be “Ghost adventures” host Zak Bagans by using deep fake videos. What’s scarier – the fear of being scammed or the thought of TWO Zak Bagans?

Arachnophobes beware — new research found that tangle-web spiders use pre-stretched silk to create a pulley effect for lifting lizards and small mammals from the ground to their webs for a dining feast. We’ll be in BIG trouble when they figure out how use the pulleys to lift rolled-up magazines before you can grab them.

During an episode of Britain’s “The Last Leg” talk show where the hosts were discussing Michael Parkinson’s 1992 psuedo-horror-documentary “Ghostwatch” and joking about doing a séance, some studio lights appeared to explode, leaving the hosts visibly upset and the audience and views convinced the cause was supernatural, not a planned hoax. This is why Jimmy Fallon sticks to pop star impressions and thank-you notes sketches.

According to new research, the Arctic Ocean was once a basin filled with freshwater, completely separated from the other oceans and covered with an ice shelf 2,952 feet (900 meters) thick. Did St. Nicholas become Santa Claus and move to the North Pole for the ice fishing?

Looking for yet another use for turmeric, British and German researchers discovered that tiny capsules filled with it can treat infections caused by antibiotic-resistant strains of the bacteria Helicobacter pylori. If this starts a curry shortage, there will be a revolution.