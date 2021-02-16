Coital Cannibal Cockroaches, Alien Elon, Nessie Tattoos and More Mysterious News Briefly — February 16, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — February 16, 2021

The Terrafugia Transition — a ‘roadable aircraft’ that is the world’s first flying car that can travel at 100 miles per hour and fly up to 10,000 feet — has been cleared to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Transition has a 27-foot wingspan that folds down to fit inside a single-car garage – unless you hit the wrong button when trying to close the garage door.

A new study finds that those parasitic worms like hookworms, tapeworms and whipworms that our modern lifestyles and improved sanitation have eliminated from our systems may actually prevent heart disease and dementia, fight inflammation and prevent age-related illnesses. Really? When was the last time you saw a healthy-looking dumpster diver?

Tropical paper wasps living in the Panama Canal region are not sting-y when it comes to caring for their young – new research shows distant relatives and extended families will babysit nests of thousands of baby wasps or more to give their parents a break. If you see pizza getting delivered to a wasp nest, now you know why.

A man in Uruguay loves the Loch Ness monster so much, he had his entire back tattooed with a scene of a man in a boat on Loch Ness searching for the elusive monster. To make it more realistic, he should have Nessie’s head poking out of his belly button.

Be glad you’re not a wood-eating cockroach in love – researchers in Japan discovered that Salganea taiwanensis skip the post-coital wood feast after sex and instead eat each other’s wings. This is not a good thing if one needs to flee when the other’s spouse comes home.

British automaker Jaguar Land Rover Limited announced the entire Jaguar brand will go all-electric within the next four years, and the company will offer an all-electric Land Rover SUV in 2024. Being a luxury line, the electricity must come from premium outlets.

When asked on Twitter how he’s able to manage so many big companies at once, Elon Musk responded that he’s an alien. Jeff Bezos probably is one too – the difference is, Musk drove here himself while Bezos was delivered.

A man in Birmingham, England, drank a cup of tea last year and he developed a bizarre condition that has caused him to burp constantly ever since. Doctors are unable to diagnose the cause but he’s now most likely the most popular dad in the neighborhood.

A retired postman from Turkey claims he nursed a wounded swan back to health in 1984 and they’ve been best friends for 37 years. Things were probably testy at first until he gave up eggs and his favorite downjacket.

A new study of rodents in Berlin found that streetwise city mice are better at solving problems than country mice. Another favorite bedtime story ruined by science.