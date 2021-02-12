Dyatlov Pass Tragedy All Over Again? Eight New Tourists Reported Missing

The Dyatlov Pass Incident was a very tragic event that happened in February of 1959 when nine experienced mountaineers went on a hiking trip in Russia’s Ural Mountains.

One night, something caused the hikers to cut their way out of their tents and run towards the forest without proper winter clothing to keep them warm. When their bodies were found, they were in very odd conditions such as missing eyeballs and one woman’s tongue was gone. Several of the bodies were oddly discolored while one man’s remains had high levels of radiation. Some had internal injuries but no obvious trauma was noticed on the outer part of their bodies.

This is one of Russia’s biggest mysteries and there have been countless theories regarding what potentially happened to the hikers from a Bigfoot attack, to a nuclear test explosion, debris from a rocket that fell to Earth, Aliens or UFOs, and a psychological disorder that caused them to kill each other.

A recent study, however, has suggested that the most probable explanation was that “a slab avalanche caused by progressive wind-blown snow accumulation on the slope above the hikers’ tent” occurred and that’s what possibly caused them to die. According to the theory, the hikers who weren’t badly hurt would have been able to cut out of their tents and save the others by bringing them outside and heading towards the tree-line to get some shelter. But before they reached their destination, they would have died from hypothermia and the others could have potentially passed away from their initial injuries sustained from the slab avalanche. As for the missing eyeballs and tongue, those could have possibly been eaten by animals.

As tragic as that event was, it may have just happened again as eight new tourists have recently gone missing at the same location. The eight individuals were believed to have gone into the Dyatlov Pass in order to pay their respects to those who lost their lives more than 60 years ago.

These new tourists were supposed to have returned Wednesday morning but nobody has heard anything from them. “They were supposed to leave at eight o’clock this morning (Wednesday). But they have not returned yet and there is no contact with them,” stated a source. There is some confusion as the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sverdlovsk Region said that there are three registered groups in the area and that they were in contact with all of them. “If the group is not registered, then there have been no reports of missing people either,” the department noted.

That’s a whole new mystery it itself. Nevertheless, let’s hope that these eight tourists are found alive and safe.