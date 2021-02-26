Ghost Girl’s Voice Comes Out of Haunted Mirror Asking for Help

In a video showing an allegedly haunted mirror, you can hear what sounds like a young girl asking for help. A psychic medium named Ian Griffiths from Swadlincote, England, (and a member of Walking with Spirit Paranormal) bought the mirror from an antiques shop in Hinckley, Leicestershire, prior to the lockdown.

Almost immediately after purchasing the antique, he felt a “ghostly presence” and began hearing “unexplained rattling” sounds. In the video, he informed the ghost that it could communicate with him and he captured what appeared to be a faint voice saying “you help me”.

He went on to say that he believes he actually saw the ghost in the mirror. In an interview with Staffordshire Live, Mr. Griffiths explained his experiences, “I have had some amazing things from it such as EVPs but I had these screen shots sent me from my live recording. These are photos of the spirit child from the mirror. I live alone and no children were here.”

The psychic medium added that the spirit told him that her name is Alison Marie and he believes that she is around 9 years of age. “She is crafty as she was a bit negative and nasty. I think she put on a nice voice.” “…but you can get older nasty spirits that pretend to be children or try to be nice.” “It was definitely spooky at the time. I have done this for nearly 20 and this is the only thing that puts me on edge.”

The video of the mirror and the ghostly voice can be seen here.

Haunted mirrors are actually not that uncommon. I have written several articles over the past couple years about ghosts haunting mirrors. One example occurred in June of 2019 when several members of the public joined a paranormal investigative team to explore Ireland’s haunted Leap Castle. One of the members of the public was shooting a video when a ghostly man showed up in one of the mirrors.

Myrtles Plantation is one of the most haunted locations in all of America and it has a haunted mirror. According to the legend, a slave named Chloe poisoned the woman of the house, Sara, and her two children. Sara and her kids are believed to be trapped inside of the mirror as the outlines of their bodies and handprints have often been seen.

And of course, we can’t talk about haunted mirrors without mentioning hotel rooms. Guests who have stayed at the Excelsior Hotel in Jefferson, Texas, have reported seeing the apparition of a soldier in an oval mirror.

Another example is room 873 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada. Guests who have stayed in that room reported seeing handprints on the mirror and no matter how many times the employees cleaned the mirror, the prints wouldn’t go away. Perhaps it has something to do with the murder that happened in that room.

There is certainly a lot of paranormal activity associated with mirrors, so it’s definitely possible that a child is trapped inside of the one that Mr. Griffiths purchased.