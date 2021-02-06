Ghostly Dog Interrupts Filming Of Peaky Blinders’ New Season

While the cast and crew of the TV series Peaky Blinders were at Arley Hall in Cheshire, England, filming their new season, they got an unexpected and creepy disruption. While filming at the mansion, the crew was interrupted by barking sounds coming from the hallways – except that there weren’t any dogs around.

The first hall was built back in 1469 and the current one has been standing since its construction that took from 1832 to 1845 to complete.

According to the legend, a former owner of the home was killed by his pet when the dog misidentified him as an intruder. The gamekeeper then shot the dog. The man and his pet were buried side by side but apparently the dog is not resting in peace as it will attack any man who has a beard or anyone who is wearing clothes that look similar to the gamekeeper’s outfit.

And since some of the actors in the series wear suits similar to the gamekeeper’s, the atmosphere is a little eerie at times. A source familiar with the set explained this further, “The set is where Cillian’s character Tommy Shelby lives. Cillian has had to be channeling Tommy even more so as not to show he’s a scaredy cat,” adding, “It’s funny because the Shelby men wear nice suits just like the gamekeeper.”

The source went on to say, “A few of the crew think they have heard some howling from the old corridors. It’s especially creepy, as a few of the shoots are at night.” “There’s a certain irony that made a lot of people smile that these gangsters who brandish guns and kill people could be spooked by a little dog.”

The ghostly dog isn’t the only entity allegedly haunting Arley Hall. The apparition of an older person smoking a pipe has also been seen.

Being at a haunted location is frightening enough, but having to worry about a ghost dog attacking anyone wearing a suit or sporting a beard is quite terrifying especially since the creature actually did kill a human while it was alive. If I was part of the Peaky Blinders crew, I’d finish filming as fast as I could and get out of there as quickly as possible. (A couple of pictures of Arley Hall and the set can be seen here.)