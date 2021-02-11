Google Maps User Spots Eerie Figure at Abandoned Chernobyl Building

A person using Google Maps spotted a creepy figure at an abandoned Chernobyl building that has many people freaked out. A TikTok user named @hidden.on.google.earth zoomed in on an old post office in Pripyat, Ukraine, and that’s where the frightening figure was seen.

When the Chernobyl disaster occurred back in 1986, the post office and several other buildings were all abandoned. In the video, when the user zooms in on the location and pans around the room, you can clearly see what appears to be a ghostly figure in one of the windows. It was wearing what appeared to be a white hooded cloak and was pointing directly at the camera. What’s even more frightening was that it didn’t have a face.

The video has been seen over 150,000 times so far and many people are freaked out over the image. “If you watch it will come out the TVs,” one person commented, while another wrote, “It is a faceless ghost,” and a different person said that they were “terrified” of the image.

But not everyone is convinced that it is a faceless ghost as several people have stated that it could be a statue with one person writing, “I thought it was a statue at first but it sure looks like a disheveled man pointing at the camera.”

You can decide for yourself whether or not it is a ghost as the video as well as a still photo can be seen here.

Strange events have occurred at Chernobyl before, during, and after the deadly explosion. Prior to the explosion, there were reports of a large winged creature with red eyes around the site. The creature, which was named the Black Bird of Chernobyl, has been compared to the Mothman that appeared prior to the deadly bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, in 1967.

Then during the explosion, several people claimed to have seen a UFO in the area and that aliens actually helped save humans by toning down the level of radiation that was emitted from the blast so that it wasn’t even more catastrophic.

And since the explosion, there have been numerous reports of paranormal activity at Chernobyl which isn’t surprising since numerous people lost their lives there. Andrei Kharsukov, who is a nuclear physicist from New York, recalled one experience while he was visiting the site in 1997. While at the explosion site, he heard someone screaming for help so Kharsukov immediately told others at the location but they informed him that he was the only person who had opened the door in the last three years so nobody would have been inside.

The security alarm would have sounded if someone entered and it didn’t go off. Furthermore, in order to get inside of the building, a person needs to enter a password and provide their handprint. So there was no way that a stranger would have been in the building.

That same evening, they were eating dinner outside when a flood light mysteriously turned on inside of the building. They thought that perhaps a power surge caused the flood light to turn on but as soon as that theory was mentioned, the light immediately turned off without explanation.

With all of the strange things that have happened at Chernobyl, it’s not surprising that a possible ghostly apparition was seen on Google Maps.