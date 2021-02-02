Man Claims UFO and ‘Mantis’ Alien Cost Him His Job

Grey and Nordic (tall white) aliens get all the love and Reptilians get all the fear, so there’s not much left to give the Mantis aliens, even among insect lovers. The experience of a man in England who claims he not only witnessed a 7-foot-tall alien mantis exiting from a spacecraft (which he photographed), it forced evil thoughts into his mind and caused him to lose his job at a dog food company. Is that last part a reason to love or to fear Mantis aliens?

“On a Thursday morning at 5am I was cycling home from work and I saw something odd in the sky. It was a glowing orange sphere just hovering on the horizon. At first I thought it must be Venus or a satellite, but it seemed to be much closer than either of these things.”

So begins the 7-foot mantis tale of Paul Froggatt, a resident of Warwick and a former night shift employee at a local dog food warehouse. Froggatt shared his alleged encounter with The Daily Star and no other accounts appear to be available, so take that into consideration as describes the encounter.

“I stopped on my way to take some photos – the object looked a fair bit bigger in person than visible in the photos. This is when the object started to move around and rotate in shape. I could see it was circular with a part sticking out from the main body. When this started, I got the chills down my back and felt like there was something wrong here, I hurried on my way home.”

Froggart’s photos (see them here) appear to be closer to dawn than 5 am and the object definitely looks like a planet from afar and a balloon closer up. He claims it seemed to follow him until he entered the forest, which he remembers was unusually quiet. That’s when he saw it.

“Standing a few meters ahead is what I can only describe as a humanoid praying mantis. This thing was at-least 7 foot tall, light green with triangular head and big oval black eyes. It had all the features of a mantis but stood on two legs and had a somehow human like shape about it. I was completely frozen with fear. For what felt like an age – but was probably only seconds – I stared into this creature’s eyes and it stared back. I felt like it could read my mind and I could read its. My fear was replaced with completely alien thoughts of utter hatred and evil I felt projected from this thing. I suddenly snapped out of this hypnotic kind of state and it made a step back as if it was gonna pounce on me.”

Unfortunately, that’s the end of his account – except for the picture he drew of the creature. (See it here.) That depiction and his account adhere pretty closely to the description of mantis aliens by other witnesses and abductees. Believed by many to be from the Draco (dragon) constellation, they’re generally described as being 6-7 feet tall with bodies identical to but bigger than insect praying mantises, with dark brown or black slanted eyes. The article doesn’t give a color and the drawing is in black pen, but most accounts describe mantis aliens as being brown or green, with some having them in colored robes. They’re bipedal and said to communicate with each other using clicks and with humans using telepathy. They’re believed to be shapeshifters, are sometimes seen with small Grey aliens which follow them and are said to be evil beings harvesting DNA in order to conquer humanity, possibly in conjunction with Reptilians.

Most of that description matches what Froggart to the Daily Star, which could mean he had a real encounter with a Mantis alien, had a very real hallucination or he knew quite a bit about their alleged description and behavior ahead of time. Again, the photo of the UFO doesn’t clarify anything – it may be a coincidence and not associated with the alleged mantis – and the drawing doesn’t either. There are no other witness reports as of this writing.

Froggart didn’t have any answers so he asked his co-workers — who he claims instead nicknamed him the “Mantis man of Warwick” and tormented him so much that he had to quit the job at the dog food warehouse. Did the evil Mantis alien play a part in this? If this is true (again, no other accounts pop up), it shows Froggart was serious enough about the encounter to put his job in jeopardy.

Is this a real Mantis encounter or a hoax? The needle is still on the ‘Skeptical’ side.

Was the story planted in the media by the Mantises to get more publicity for their species? Now THAT’S evil!