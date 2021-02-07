Marilyn Monroe May Be Haunting Her Former Home

Jasmine Chiswell, who looks very similar to the late Marilyn Monroe, bought the actress’ former Hollywood mansion and has now claimed that it is haunted. Chiswell says that the late actress makes her presence known in the home and she went into further details about the hauntings in an interview with This Morning.

She stated that she has experienced several unusual things such as hearing “weird voices” and unexplained footsteps in the home. Furthermore, her guests have sometimes felt an entity “hugging” them and that the female entity gave off a very warm and friendly energy. She went on to say that a medium told her that Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were both still present in the house that they shared together back in the 1950s and that there is possibly another male spirit that enjoys playing tricks on the current owners (he may have been involved with the construction of the house).

In a different interview with Newsweek, she said that she didn’t know when she first purchased the house that it was haunted but after about a week and a half, the footsteps began being heard and her husband claimed to have seen the apparition of a blonde woman with a green top and white capris pants.

Chiswell admitted that she and her husband have tried to find logical explanations for the mysterious sounds like checking outside to see if that was where the noises were coming from but they were never able to debunk them. “We’ve tried everything. We’ve tried driving different cars to see if it’s the road, we had the house checked to see if it was animals, but we don’t know where it’s coming from,” she explained to This Morning.

Chiswell, who moved to California from Scotland three years ago, bought the impressive Mediterranean-style home which was built back in 1938. The original art, light fixtures, bathtubs, and tiles are still in the home. Even the towels from when Marilyn Monroe lived in the house are still there. With many hauntings, if items belonging to a previous owner are still present in the home, the spirit may return because they recognize the objects or they enjoyed spending time there when they were alive.

Surprising discoveries were revealed by Chiswell when she explained that she found Monroe’s signature on the ceiling of the house in addition to a paw print of the star’s dog Maf in one of the rooms (the dog was given to Monroe as a gift from Frank Sinatra). Additionally, magazines dating back to 1953 were also found in the house. Several pictures as well as the interview Chiswell did with This Morning can be seen here.

Interestingly, her former home isn’t the only place that Marilyn Monroe allegedly haunts. According to other reports, her spirit has been seen in room 1200 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel where she spent a lot of her time while in Los Angeles. Her ghost has also been rumored to have been seen in the ladies’ room at the former Knickerbocker Hotel where she and Joe DiMaggio spent their honeymoon.