Moon Fish, Munch’s Message, Siberian Zen and More Mysterious News Briefly — February 23, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — February 23, 2021

In a new report in the March Journal of Anthropological Archaeology, archeologists detail finding 20,000-year-old remains at a hunting and trading site in eastern Jordan of a dead woman placed in a human-built structure, the earliest evidence (by 10,000 years) of humans believing that doing so would keep dead close to the living. Not exactly a mausoleum but better than being left for the vultures.

The tiny, faint message — “Could only have been painted by a madman!” – written on the top-left corner of Edvard Munch’s painting “The Scream,” has finally been identified as the artist’s handwriting. Was he mad before or did the madness come after he met someone who looked like the painting?

A Scottish woman suffers from a rare condition called misophonia which causes her to be terrorized by the sound of other people’s breathing to the point of asking doctors to surgically make her deaf. “Been there, done that, get separate bedrooms” said every married woman.

Computer programmers interested in the occult have developed an online Sigil Engine which creates magickal symbols (sigils) by doing the legwork of humans by taking a typed intention, removing the vowels, removing repeating letters, feeding it into an algorithm and doing other ‘magickal’ things before placing it in a circle to create a sigil. If this causes your computer to ‘blue screen’, do you have to find an occult techie?

Some pranksters have added a paintball gun to Spot, the Boston Dynamics company’s doglike robot, which they claim is strictly for artistic purposes. At least it will be until Spot figures out it’s a great way to get more robotic treats.

After losing Luis Elizondo and other key players, To the Stars… Academy of Arts & Sciences (TTSA) revealed in its latest report to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was refocusing its efforts toward entertainment, pivoting away from science and technology. Did someone blink?

A study conducted at a hospital in India found that people who wear glasses could be up to three times less likely to be infected by coronavirus because they rub their eyes less – a common way to catch the virus. No, wearing two pairs doesn’t give you double protection and it could get you killed by a car instead.

Adding to the mystery of Siberia’s Lake Baikal, certain winter conditions create a rare natural phenomenon known as “Baikal Zen” where large stones balance on thin ice “legs” above the surface of the lake, looking like they are floating in the air. It’s caused by a combination of wind and thawing after a rock gets frozen on the surface – no motorcycle maintenance is involved.

On Oct. 1, 2019, Earth was struck by a ghostly, high-energy intergalactic neutrino that collided with an ice molecule next to an extremely sensitive detector embedded underneath the South Pole – an event that has been finally traced back to an extreme event 700 million years ago when a star was shredded by a black hole. No, they can’t use this to find where you left your keys.

An aquaculture researcher at the French Research Institute for Exploitation of the Sea is working with the European Space Agency to put fish farms on the Moon so lunar colonists can have fresh fish to eat. How does that make you feel about all those dead goldfish in your aquarium?