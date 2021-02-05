Orange Pearls, Stonehenge Tunnel, Killer Sperm and More Mysterious News Briefly — February 5, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — February 5, 2021

A 38-foot-long (11.5 meters) whale that washed ashore in the Florida Everglades in January 2019 was thought to be a subspecies of the Bryde’s whale but is actually an entirely new species of whale that is already endangered. Is there a GoFishMe fundraiser we can contribute to?

A new study on mice found that competition among sperm racing to reach the egg cell first is tainted by the fact that some sperm poison the others to gain an unfair advantage. The Olympics committee needs to start working on a test.

To combat two problems of hikers and students, scientists in China have invented a backpack that self-adjusts while walking for comfort, and contains a lightweight generator that captures the energy of walking and converts it into electricity to power watches, lights and phones. Does anyone use backpacks anymore just to carry books?

Archeologists digging in the ancient Turkish town of Myra have discovered dozens of small 2,000-year-old terracotta figurines depicting gods, goddesses, men, women, cavalry and animals. Sounds like 2,000 years ago, some kid managed to keep his mom from throwing out his action figures collection.

A woman in Australia who claims she’s never been able to differentiate “left” and “right” has solved the problem by having “L” and “R” tattooed on the correct hands. The government will probably refuse her request to have all coins stamped “Heads” and “Tails.”

Bad news for cocaine users — Molecular Psychiatry reports that cocaine works by making your neural cells eat themselves, a process known as autophagy or “self-eating.” Can we sue Eric Clapton?

Archeologists checking out the site of the controversial two-mile A303 tunnel at Stonehenge found Bronze age graves, Neolithic pottery and the remains of mysterious C-shaped enclosure that may have been a prehistoric industrial area. What more do they need – a Neolithic “Detour” sign?

From the “Duh” file comes a new study In the Mojave Desert which found that small burrowing mammals like the cactus mouse, the kangaroo rat and the white-tailed antelope squirrel are able to survive in the hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change much better than birds. If only the Roseate spoonbill could figure out how to use it.

While walking through a farmer’s field with his metal detector, a British man found a solid gold figurine that experts believe may be part of the lost crown of King Henry VIII, a find that could earn him and the farmer a reward of £2 million ($2.7 million). Metal detectors may soon replace toilet paper at the top of the pandemic shortage list.

A man picking up oyster shells on a beach with his family in Thailand found one containing a rare orange Melo pearl (from a large snail called the Melo Melo) weighing 7.68g (.27 ounces) that it could be worth as much as 10 million baht ($332,088). Somewhere in Hollywood, Johnny Depp dreams of a colorful new spinoff.

Leaks from Apple’s headquarters reveal the company is developing a $3,000 ultra-high-resolution virtual reality headset equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements, ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking technology. Too late to virtually replace the view of 2020, and too expensive for most people suffering pandemic lockdown blues, but probably good news for Apple stockholders who didn’t sell out and blow it on Gamestop shorts.