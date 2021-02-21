Possible Bigfoot Tracks Spotted in New York

Footprints possibly belonging to Bigfoot have been spotted in New York’s Hudson Valley.

On February 17th, the Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley Facebook page shared photos of large footprints in the snow. What’s so strange about these tracks was that there were 6-foot strides between each footprint. Those are huge strides for a human to make. Possible Bigfoot tracks? You can decide for yourself as the photos can be seen on the Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley Facebook page as well as here.

The state of New York is a well known hotspot for Bigfoot sightings. In fact, a 2019 survey conducted by the Travel Channel and Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization revealed that New York ranked fifth among all states for sightings of the elusive creature.

The small village of Whitehall has been called the “Bigfoot capital of the east coast” with sightings dating all the way back to the 1960s. One example occurred in 2018 when a man was driving towards Vermont along Route 4 around 10:10 p.m. when he noticed a 6-foot-tall upright-walking ape stepping over a guardrail. The witness described the creature as having black hair, wide shoulders, and a small neck. Interestingly, the same type of ape-like bipedal creature was spotted twelve years earlier only about half a mile away.

In May of last year, 18-inch tracks were discovered in the Hudson River Valley near Cairo. In addition to the huge tracks, two possible dens were found that the creature may have slept in. One of the dens was described as being made with a large rock and tree branches that were intertwined in a way that looked like a wall. Furthermore, there were two sticks at the entrance in a perfect X-shape.

Another more recent encounter in the Hudson Valley also occurred in May when a man was out camping near the Great Croton Swamp and he heard knocking sounds as well as possible responses from other potential Bigfoots in the area.

The camper explained what happened, “About five to ten minutes later to the left of me way off in the distance there was an obvious wood knock then immediately to the right of me in the distance but in that direction is the Great Croton Swamp was a reply wood knock and then immediately after that another from the left. Then nothing.”

One highly strange encounter occurred in July of last year when a woman who was working as a landscaper in Hyde Park claimed that she saw a Bigfoot swinging from a tree. She described the creature as being between 6 and 7 feet tall with reddish brown hair and long arms.

New York is definitely a hot spot for alleged Bigfoot sightings, so the footprints in the snow very possibly could have been made by the elusive creature.