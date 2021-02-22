Potential Bigfoot Captured on Video in the Florida Panhandle

A man took a video of what could be a Bigfoot walking through a field in the Florida Panhandle. Tyler Howell uploaded the video online on January 29th and was shared to the BFRO (Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization) Facebook page.

The video showed a two-legged dark figure walking across a field towards the forest, but what was so unusual about it was that it had an odd type of walk. Tyler described the figure as “slouched over” with an “odd” posture.

After Tyler uploaded the video online, numerous people weighed in on what they believed the figure was. Some people did think that the figure resembled a Bigfoot as one person wrote, “I see a possible Bigfoot,” while another commented, “It was kinda far away to be definitive but I was looking at how quickly he covered that space…seemed quicker than what a human would be able to cover in that time.” One user suggested that it could have been a juvenile Sasquatch.

Others weren’t so quick to say that the figure was a Bigfoot. Several people said that it was just a human walking through the field with one viewer stating that it had a “human gait with erect posture” without a “sloped head, high leg kick, and swinging arms and torso” (characteristics of a Bigfoot).

Many people are conflicted on whether or not Tyler filmed an actual Bigfoot or not, but you can decide for yourself as the video and a still photo of the mysterious figure can be seen here.

The northwestern part of Florida (where the Florida Panhandle is located) has had its fair share of Bigfoot sightings over the years. One example occurred in the early morning hours of March 12, 2002, when a car broke down on Highway 98. The two women who were in the car started walking down the road to get help when they heard a “very loud noise, like a scream mixed with loud moaning”.

At that point, they saw what they believed was a Bigfoot staring directly at them. They described the creature as being muscular, around 7 feet in height, with brown or black hair. When cars approached them, the creature disappeared into the woods.

There have been over a dozen alleged sightings between Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties since the 1980s. Some of the encounters included the following: a kayaker on the Yellow River who believed a Bigfoot was throwing rocks at him; two brothers driving on Highway 85 saw a “large upright walking (like a human) black Bigfoot type of creature”; and a man who was cutting wood outside of his house when he heard a “weird, loud growl-scream” that lasted for several hours.

According a report released last year based on data collected from BFRO, Florida is ranked 3rd in the entire United States (behind Washington and California) for Bigfoot encounters with a total of 328 sightings.

With so many alleged Bigfoot sightings in the northwestern part of Florida, perhaps Tyler did capture one on video.