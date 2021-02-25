Prophetic Dreams: Seeing Into the Future?

In today’s article, I’m addressing a wholly alternative way of potentially heading into the future – a way that we have no real control over and that doesn’t require us to use a time-machine to see what is to come ahead of us. It’s the matter of prophetic dreams and it has nothing to do with DeLoreans. Is it possible that, while we are deep in our sleep states in the dead of night, we can head of into years ahead? Maybe, even decades and centuries? It might sound incredible, but based on what you are about read, the answer could very well be “Yes!” Before we get to the story, however, let’ us take a look at what prophetic dreams really are and how they, just maybe, can thrust us into future times. Medium.com come right to the heart of the matter: “Prophetic dreams are dreams where you have an experience that has yet to happen in our realm of existence but later happens [italics mine], where you will experience Deja vu from already having seen the result of that experience.” In other words, prophetic dreams allow someone to see the future without the need for a time-machine.

Psychology Today states the following, something that expands the understanding of the phenomenon: “In September of 1913, Carl Jung, the great pioneer of depth psychology, was on a train in his homeland of Switzerland when he experienced a waking vision. Gazing out the window at the countryside, he saw Europe inundated by a devastating flood. The vision shocked and disturbed him. Two weeks later, on the same journey, the vision reoccurred. This time an inner voice told him: ‘Look at it well; it is wholly real and it will be so. You cannot doubt it.'” In his memoirs – Memories, Dreams and Reflections – Jung said of this “waking vision” that: “I was suddenly seized by an overpowering vision: I saw a monstrous flood covering all the northern and low-lying lands between the North Sea and the Alps. When it came up to Switzerland I saw that the mountains grew higher and higher to protect our country. I realized that a frightful catastrophe was in progress. I saw the mighty yellow waves, the floating rubble of civilization, and the drowned bodies of uncounted thousands. Then the whole sea turned to blood.”

Back to Psychology Today: “The following spring of 1914, he had three catastrophic dreams in which he saw Europe was deluged by ice, the vegetation was gone, and the land deserted by humans. Despite his awareness that the situation in Europe was ‘darkening,’ he interpreted these dreams personally and feared he was going mad. However, by August of that year, his dreams and visions were affirmed: World War I had broken out.”

The people behind Dream Wiki provide us with more insightful data: “Scientists rationalize that dreams that seemingly come true may actually be a suggestion or guide for you to follow, thus making it seem as if the dream is coming true. You are willing it to be true. Another argument is that you may have a tendency to self-edit your dream to match the outcome. Because dreams are so easily forgotten, your memory of the dream may not be accurate. Yet another theory is that your dreaming mind is able to piece together bits of information faster that your conscious mind. Your mind is able to see what will happen based on information that it has already collected. Still, there are believers that dreams can indeed predict or foretell the future. Prophetic dreams are linked to major disasters, wars, assassinations, accidents, lottery numbers or even with winning horse race.”