Robbie Williams Puts His Haunted Mansion Back Up For Sale

Robbie Williams is swapping his allegedly haunted manor in England for a non-haunted home on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland. After he was unable to sell it in 2010, the singer has put his Compton Bassett House back on the market.

The 17th century mansion, which is located in Wiltshire, has eight bedrooms, media room, home gym, tennis court, pool, helicopter pad, bike track, and sits on 75 acres of land.

It is also said to be haunted, especially in Robbie’s his daughter Teddy’s bedroom. He stated that the home “gives me the creeps” and that his daughter told him that she was scared of the room and didn’t like the house at all.

When he previously spoke on Instagram Live, he talked more about his daughter’s room, “We have got a very, very old property. It is like a thousand years old. There is one room that I am suspicious of. It gives me the creeps. Teddy, our daughter, was sleeping in there. She doesn’t anymore.”

He even claimed that the spirit of his deceased dog lingers around the house. “I do believe energies can be left in houses. I did see the ghost of a dog once. It was Trixie, our cairn terrier who passed away. My sister came home and I looked down and there was Trixie jumping up at her legs. And then I looked back and Trixie was gone. Who knows what that was. Was that a ghost or my mind playing tricks on me? What was that? Was that my mind replaying something I had seen 300 times?”

“If there is great grief or great pain or tragedy, I think it can soak into the walls and leave an essence there that remains for a very, very long time,” Robbie said.

As for who else may be haunting the home, Henry VIII’s sixth wife Catherine Parr could be roaming around the property. Catherine previously owned the property and had a manor built there in 1674 but was torn down in 1929. Maybe she’s still walking around the property looking for her old house.

When the singer purchased the home back in 2008 for £8.1million (two years prior to marrying his now-wife Ayda), he stated that it was an impulsive decision. “Robbie was in a different phase of his life when he bought Compton Bassett House,” a source told the Mirror, adding, “It seemed like an idyllic hideaway in the English countryside but he never really felt at home there.”

If there are spirits residing at Compton Bassett House, it would explain why he never felt comfortable there. An aerial view of the home can be seen here.