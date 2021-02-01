Some of the Strangest Government Projects, Part 2

Today’s article is the second part of a two-part story on strange, secret programs. The first feature was on the secret files and projects of the U.K. Now, I’m focusing on the United States. We’ll begin with the field of Remote-Viewing. The whole RV phenomenon is well-known. But, how about a certain operation that the late RV expert, Pat Price, got into during the 1970s? In his 1997 book Remote Viewers, Jim Schnabel told the story of the U.S. Intelligence community’s involvement in the controversial issue of psychic spying that largely began in the early-to-mid 1970s. Commenting on the skills of a talented remote-viewer in relation to matters of a UFO nature, one Pat Price, Schnabel noted Price was of the opinion that “…Alaska’s Mount Hayes, the jewel of a glacial range northeast of Anchorage, housed one of the aliens’ largest bases.” According to Pat Price, the aliens that lived deep inside Mount Hayes were very human looking, differing only in their heart, lungs, blood, and eyes. Ominously, he added that the aliens use “thought transfer for motor control of us.” Price added: “The site has also been responsible for strange activity and malfunction of U.S. and Soviet space objects.”

Now, onto a completely different issue: dowsing. In 1978, staff at the Foreign Technology Division (FTD) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio prepared an extensive document titled Paraphysics R&D – Warsaw Pact [R&D referring to Research and Development]. Page twenty-three of the document details positive results of both U.S. and Soviet research in the field of dowsing. Notably, a copy of the entire FTD document was sent to the CIA’s Office of Science and Technology (OSI) shortly after its publication.

How about the FBI’s file on Spontaneous Human Combustion? That was a subject that the Bureau studied for a long time. It’s a little-known fact, however, that midway through the 20th century the FBI got involved in the controversy of SHC. The unfortunate person whose fiery death caught the attention of the FBI was Mary Hardy Reeser, a then-sixty-seven-year-old woman from St. Petersburg, Florida. It was some time on the night of July 1, 1951 when Reeser took her last breaths. Reeser’s son Richard (who was a physician), his daughter Nancy, and the landlady, Patsy Carpenter, were hanging out with Reeser in her room. Around 9:00 p.m. they all left. Their last image was of Reeser reclining in her chair and smoking a cigarette. It wasn’t until the next morning that it became clear something terrible had occurred overnight. As fate would have it, on the morning in question Carpenter received a telegram for Reeser and took it to her room. There was no response to Carpenter’s knock on the door. So, Carpenter turned the doorknob. She screamed and jumped back. The doorknob was red hot.

Carpenter quickly caught the attention of a couple of house-painters, who raced over and forced open the door. All three were hit by a blast of scalding hot air. The scene in front of them was like something out of a horror-movie. The chair in which Mary Hardy Reeser had been reclining was severely burned. Ashes were everywhere. Teeth and bones could be seen on what was left of the chair. And then there was the matter of Reeser’s head: it was shrunken significantly and burned almost raw. Undamaged was Reeser’s left ankle, as well as her left foot and left shoe. Those remains aside, she was pretty much gone. The FBI’s file on SHC, however, still exists.

Then, there’s the Collins Elite, a think-tank-type group that believes the UFO phenomenon is demonic in nature, rather than having extraterrestrial origins. I pursued them a great from 2007 onward and they were a sinister and strange bunch. Today, the Collins Elite still exists – despite the widespread denials of the U.S. Government that it has ever existed. And, in the 21st Century, the group is a definitive secret society. Entrance to the group is strictly limited to those that move effortlessly between the domains of the Pentagon and the Trilateral Commission, the Department of Defense and fringe archaeologists, the Pope, and those well-versed in the black arts. As the Collins Elite sees it, the group is at the forefront of a worldwide, secret war to prevent a full-scale demonic invasion, worldwide martial-law, Armageddon, the rise of the Anti-Christ, and a planet and its people plunged into a literal, hellish nightmare. Time may tell if the theories of this secret network are valid or not.

In 1952 the U.S. Army secretly looked into the matter of teaching dogs to search for deadly landmines on battlefields. The strangest aspect of the program was that it would explore the feasibility of the dogs using extra-sensory perception (ESP) to find the landmines! The Army contracted Dr. Joseph Banks Rhine, PhD, to come on-board. The operation progressed quickly. According to the documentation – which has been released under the terms of the Freedom of Information Act – two dogs in particular, named Tessie and Binnie, scored very well. Rhine also suggested to the Army that pigeons might be good candidates for certain, tricky operations of the military and espionage type. The official records contain Rhine’s own words on this intriguing issue. He said: “The mystery of pigeon-homing and the possibility that extrasensory perception enters into that performance led us to undertake the solution of the problem of how these pigeons find their way home. At the termination of the contract the problem had not been solved.”

Rhine added, however, that regarding the matter of pigeon-homing: “…researchers have ruled out all existing sensory hypotheses, thereby making extrasensory perception a more plausible interpretation than it has been hitherto. This research has opened up possibilities of importance not only within but far beyond the scope of the projects specifically dealt with. The problems raised on this project involve basic research that may remain in the category of the inapplicable for many years. Measured against this is the enormous value, not only to intelligence but to application in a wide range of military uses of extrasensory perception.”