Too Many Ghosts? Owners Can’t Sell Maine’s Haunted Homeport Inn

The Homeport Inn, located in Searsport, Maine, has been for sale since 2017 and nobody seems to want to buy it. The historic inn was constructed in 1865 as a family home for Captain John P. Nichols, but was later turned into a bed and breakfast. The building has 12 rooms, 11.5 bathrooms, a bar and a restaurant, along with two separate apartments.

Back in 2017, it was listed for $829,000 but now the price has dropped to $779,000 (several pictures of the inn can be seen here.) So why won’t anyone purchase it? While it may have nothing to do with potential buyers opting out of purchasing it, the property is rumored to be haunted.

According to an article written in 2017 in the Bangor Daily News, co-owner of the Homeport Inn, Anita McLellan, recalled that a visitor from England told her that he enjoyed staying at the inn because of the ghostly activity.

Anita went on to describe one of her paranormal experiences. She stated that her dog Cooper would wake up at 2 a.m. every morning and growl at something she couldn’t see with her own eyes. “Then he’d go to the kitchen. His hackles were up. He’d just growl until he started full-out barking. A couple of steps led to a door, and he’d look at the door and start barking,” she said, adding that her initial thought was that perhaps there were rodents in building, but her dog kept doing the same thing night after night. “It just struck me as really odd that he would do that.” “The mice don’t come out to play at 2 in the morning on a regular basis. It’s just really weird.” She went on to say that the dog only stopped his nightly routine after they finished renovating the top floor of the building.

Anita did make it clear that the paranormal activity wasn’t the reason why she and her family decided to sell the inn and that she just wanted to spend more time with her grandkids.

Interestingly, the Homeport Inn is located across the street from the Carriage House Inn which is also said to be haunted by at least two ghosts. The Carriage House Inn was built in 1874 as a Victorian sea captain’s mansion and the famous painter Waldo Peirce stayed there with his studio and art still present at the location. Several people have seen apparitions in the windows of the inn as well as hearing unexplained knocks and music, while others have smelled cigar smoke.

Perhaps the ghosts travel between both inns as they are located so close to each other.