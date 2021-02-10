Woman Captures Three Ghosts on Camera While Visiting Daughter’s Grave

When a mother was visiting her daughter’s grave at Witton Cemetery in Birmingham, England, she took some pictures and captured something pretty creepy in them.

Sam Smith was visiting her daughter Hannah’s grave last week (she visits her every month) when she decided to take some pictures of the foggy cemetery. It was only after she returned home and looked through her photographs that she noticed a total of three apparitions in three different pictures.

In one of the photos, there appeared to be a ghostly female dressed in white (perhaps a wedding dress), while the second image showed a man wearing long boots looking in her direction, and the third picture contained a female apparition wearing a Victorian-era costume. All three of the images were taken at the same spot close to the Moor Lane entrance.

In an interview, she explained what happened: “…it was so beautiful and atmospheric with all the early morning fog and mist I decided to take some pictures.” “I was there for several hours and took loads of pictures on my phone and when I got home I looked at them and zoomed in on some and that’s when I saw the three figures.”

She went on to say, “Now I know cemeteries are often spooky with all kinds of rumors of ghosts and paranormal and I am a believer of this.” While her 23-year-old daughter thought she was “going mad”, her husband agreed that the pictures did appear to show something that looked like ghosts. “People might look at them and think, oh she’s Photoshopped them, but I haven’t, I don’t know how to use Photoshop and why would I do that?” she stated.

You can decide for yourself as her photographs with the three alleged ghosts can be seen here.

Witton Cemetery does have a reputation for having strange and unexplained things happen. One example occurred back in 1995 when a man was driving by the cemetery and he was sure that he ran someone over with his vehicle as he heard and felt a “bump”. When he exited the car to check on the person, there was nobody there. Police even investigated the scene and found no signs of a person being run over.