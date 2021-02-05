Woman Snaps Photo of Possible Ghost Outside of Irish Church

A “trapped ghost” was photographed outside of St. Mary’s Church in New Ross, County Wexford, Ireland. When Karen Furlong snapped the photo, she certainly wasn’t expecting to see the apparition of a ghost.

In an interview with the Irish Daily Mirror, she explained what happened, “I was sitting at home Saturday night and I got up to go into the kitchen and noticed it was snowing.” “I ran out to the front and brought my phone with me, because the church is just across the road from my house.”

She noted that she often takes pictures of the church because each night there is a different color shining on it. When she went outside to take a few photos of the snow falling in front of the church, she noticed that nobody was in the streets (with the exception of her son who was behind her).

After taking the photographs, she was about to post them online when she noticed something very strange in one of the images. “I zoomed in and said ‘Oh my god, I think that’s a ghost, a spirit!’, and it just took off from there,” she said, adding that she is “100% certain” that what she captured was a ghostly apparition.

And according to local legends and rumors, the church is said to contain some “dungeons”, so that may have something to do with the ghost who appeared in Karen’s picture. “We’ve always been told stories there’s dungeons over in that church, that there’s a tunnel that leads the whole way underneath the church and under the River Barrow.” “There’s stories of soldiers, and little drummer boys, stuff like that.”

She went on to say that since the church was constructed back in 1210, at first she thought that the apparition was a monk. But after taking a closer look, she believes that it might be an older woman with “something around her shoulders.”

Several mediums have weighed in with their thoughts and some of them have stated that the ghost could possibly be trapped in the wall. “Now another medium came back to my sister and said it’s a woman as well but there’s a bishop with her but the bishop is not shown in the picture,” Karen explained. “And another woman said he or she, I think she said it was a she, can’t go further than the wall she’s trapped there, she can’t go further than that wall. It’s caught there, you know.”

She added that she was quite surprised that she hadn’t sensed the ghost when she was outside, “I’m a Shamanic Master. I practice holistic healings so I pick up on stuff most of the time, but that night I didn’t. But something made me take a few pictures that night. I just kept snapping, and I think I caught that walking up the road.”

The picture she took of the ghostly figure can be seen here.