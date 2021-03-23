23.10 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Egg Boy

An auspicious collision of events lead to an episode with very happy news for the MU family, paired perfectly with a terrifying look at the fertility research of Shann Swan from her new book ‘Count Down’. Swan details the global trend of declining sperm counts in men and how the rate of decline is not slowing down, leading some to question the very future of the human race and our ability to reproduce as a species.

Then, in true synchronistic fashion, we finally get to tell the legendary tale of the Chinese couple who prayed to the gods for a child, and had their prayers answered after the mother gave birth to …. the “Egg Boy”.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links