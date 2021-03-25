25.09 – MU Podcast – The Astral Meadow

The concept of life after death is often confronting and alluring at the same time. While many hope there is life after this existence we find ourselves wandering the darkness looking for any clue that can reassure us. Dr. Bruce Greyson has spent almost a lifetime seeking these clues and offers them in his compelling new book “After”. We discuss his experiences, hear some tantalising encounters and discuss the transformative nature of the near death experience.
For our Plus+ members we hear stories of occult battles, telepathic weapons and the disasters of sex magic. We also talk about the shocking story of an occultist who created a “Mothman revenge Tulpa” with horrid results.
