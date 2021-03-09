Ghost Asks For Help at Haunted Liverpool Pub

Paranormal investigators were exploring an allegedly haunted pub in Liverpool, England, when they captured video evidence of what sounded like cries for help from an unseen entity. Chris Cummings and Adam Billing, who posted their investigation to the Haunted Scouse YouTube channel, were at Coopers Pub (Coopers Town House) when they experienced cold spots and disembodied voices.

While investigating the pub, they asked questions while using an S-Box and they received the responses “jealous, fed up, cards and help”. In an interview with the Echo, Chris explained the device, “We started off with what’s called an S-Box, which is like a radio which scans the frequencies to allow spirits to come through and speak.” “It builds up a bit of an atmosphere whichever building we are in. We don’t force anything, we play it out and then ask questions and then listen.” “We don’t claim we have made contact with spirits but you do start to ask the question what is it that we did experience?”

In another S-Box session, the men decided to hold up cards and asked the ghost if it could reveal which ones they had in their hands. At one point, Chris held up three cards (ace of clubs, eight of clubs, and six of clubs) and asked the entity to say which cards he was holding. “We get clear responses coming through. The first one tells me when I ask what card it is that I’ve got ‘the ace of clubs’. Clear as anything it comes through on it,” he said.

And those weren’t the only responses they received on the S-Box. In another chilling session, the men heard the name “Jane” came through the device which was quite jaw-dropping since the landlord Maria Hodges had a daughter with that name who passed away. If that wasn’t eerie enough, the name “John” also came through the device and that was the name of Maria’s deceased husband.

Sudden cold spots were felt during their investigation as well. A woman who lives upstairs named Kerry joined the team and claimed that her hands felt cold. Chris described what happened next, “And at the point, on the app on our phone, Ghost Hunting Tools, we had the app on at the table, and just at the point when Kerry informed us her hands felt cold, the words hand came through on the app.” Other paranormal activity included hearing unexplained footsteps and banging sounds.

With all of those experiences, Liverpool’s little red pub certainly seems to be paranormally active. The video of their investigation can be seen here and here.