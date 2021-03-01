Ghostly Figure Caught on Video at Abandoned “Care Home From Hell”

Two men were exploring an abandoned “care home from hell” when they captured on video a dark figure walking along the upstairs part of the building.

In the video, Matt Nadin and Andy Thompson were going up the stairs inside Mossley Manor (located in Liverpool, England), when they saw a dark figure looking down at them before quickly walking away. The two men (who call themselves the “Finders Beepers History Seekers”) immediately went upstairs but nobody was there and if it was a human, there wasn’t any place where they could have went without being seen.

Matt reiterated this by saying, “Whenever you see something unexpected the adrenaline starts to pump, but initially I didn’t think it was anything spectral – more like a homeless person or another explorer.” “However, there was no way anybody could’ve got back across the top of the stairs without Andy seeing as I ran upstairs.” “As the footage shows, there was nowhere for them to go.”

He went on to say that he has shown the footage to several paranormal teams and the majority of them have stated that it is the “most conclusive proof they have ever seen captured in a video.”

And the figure wasn’t their only frightening encounter. When the men entered a laundry room, Matt asked, “It’s the wash room, this, isn’t it?” and a disembodied voice of a little girl responded, “Yeah.” While they didn’t hear the voice in real time, they heard it when they were reviewing their footage.

“It was a definite answer to a question that neither of us heard at the time,” Matt said. “Things like that are bound to give you a cold shiver down your spine.” “We have explored all over the world in places that have claimed to have been haunted, and this is one of the most uncomfortable feelings I have had in a building.”

Mossley Manor was constructed in 1850 and was shut down in 2015 after inspectors entered the building and found moldy cups, medicine that was out of date, blocked toilets, no soap or hot water (some residents hadn’t been bathed for days and weeks), clothes jammed into broken windows, and some criminals who were on staff.

With that kind of neglect, it’s not surprising that the building is home to paranormal activity and maybe even some residual hauntings because of the unhealthy conditions patients were subjected to.

The video that Matt and Andy took as well as some still photos can be seen here.