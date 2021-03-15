Irish Walrus, Deadly VR, the Doorway Effect and More Mysterious News Briefly — March 15, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — March 15, 2021

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, a giant walrus landed on the rocks in Valentia Island in what is believed to be the first-ever sighting of the North Pole species in Ireland – a trip experts believe it made after falling asleep on an iceberg before being carried across the Atlantic ocean. It was last seen looking for a leprechaun, a shamrock and the Blarney Stone.

A long-lost mosaic that began life 2,000 years ago on Emperor Caligula’s pleasure barge and ended up as a coffee table in a Manhattan apartment has been returned to Lake Nemi in Italy where Caligula’s huge party boat once sailed. Rumor has it silverware placed on the table would mysteriously move to a spooning position.

The so-called “Doorway Effect” – when you walk into a room only to completely forget what you went in there for – has been proven by a recent experiment to be a real condition caused by overloaded brains. Now, can you remember why you came to this site?

Palmer Luckey, the founder of the VR company Oculus and the military technology company Anduril, has proposed making video games more exciting by causing real physical repercussions for players who are injured or die in whatever game they’re playing. A little violence and actual imprisonment could cause a revival in VR chess.

Scientists at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and the Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (ASIAA) in Taiwan now speculate that those supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies were created by supermassive supernovas from ancient supermassive stars with a mass in the order of millions to billions times the size of our Sun. As always, if you want proof, it will require a supermassive grant.

According to a new study, human brains grew larger when large mammals became extinct and humans had to learn how to hunt smaller ones, but those large brains began shrinking when humans switched from hunting to agriculture. Does this mean you can get a larger brain by turning off the GPS and hunting for the nearest fast food restaurant?

Cone snails (Conus imperialis) normally use their venom to kill fish, mollusks and worms to eat, but new research shows they also use it as a perfume to attract mates. Coming soon – ‘Cone-Axe the Barbarian’ Body Spray for Men?

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a new batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit on March 14 and then landed successfully, making it the first in SpaceX’s fleet to launch and land a record nine times. Pretty soon, the founder of SpaceX will start demanding that boomerangs be called “Musk-erangs.”

Russian scientists placed one of the world’s biggest underwater space telescopes on the bottom of Lake Baikal to observe neutrinos, the smallest particles currently known. The heart of this device is a complex program known as the “No, that’s fish poop” algorithm.

NASA is honoring the Navajo Nation by naming new Mars discoveries using the Native American language – a rock was recently named “Máaz” after the Navajo word for Mars. “Not fair,” said confused former Washington Redskin fans.