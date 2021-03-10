Looking at the Alien-Human “Hybrid” Controversy

Reports of so-called hybrid children and hybrid babies are particularly notable, in the sense that encounters with these somewhat unsettling creatures more often than not follow certain, distinct pathways that crop up time and again. There is, for example, most assuredly a greater percentage of female abductees who have had interactions with the hybrids than there are male abductees. There appears to be a very good reason for this. Under hypnotic regression, numerous women have reported been taken on board a UFO, or, on more than a few occasions, to an underground installation, where they are introduced to the hybrids. Of course, the underground component/”little people” issue adds to the centuries-old fairy encounters, and the changeling phenomenon that has its undeniable parallels to today’s UFO scene. In such situations the woman will either be laying on something akin to an operating-room table, or sitting in a chair that resembles a dentist’s chair. It’s then that something remarkable happens – although, admittedly, others might call it terrifying.

As the abductee looks on, a group of three or four small, alien Grays will approach, with one of them holding in their hands a tiny baby that is clear not entirely human, even though it exhibit certain, physical, human traits. The abductee is then encouraged to take the baby from the Gray and to cradle it. Researchers of the phenomenon have suggested, probably correctly, that this procedure is undertaken to try and instill an emotional bond between the abductee and the hybrid. If this all sounds very calm and tranquil, it often is not. Many of the female abductees who report this bonding process – or attempt at bonding – were, months earlier, pregnant themselves. For a while, at least, they were. There are many reports on record where a pregnant abductee has experienced a sudden, unexplained miscarriage; a tragic event, to be sure. Or is there just an assumption they were miscarriages? Quite possibly, yes.

Those same abductees, when presented with a hybrid baby, develop sudden, unexplained suspicions that what they are being shown is the baby they were once carrying and which they assumed had miscarried. In this scenario, abduction researcher suggest, the abductees are impregnated during an earlier abduction, they then carry the fetus for a number of months, and then it is removed from the mother during a later abduction, and essentially “grown” in what we might call an artificial womb. A sensation – some might say outrageous – scenario, to be sure, but it’s not a possibility that can be dismissed. The reason why is as amazing as it is controversial: we, the Human Race, are now working – and working hard and fast – to develop artificial wombs.

The process of growing a fetus, and bringing it to full term in an artificial womb, is called ectogenesis. Much of the research is still at a theoretical stage, predominantly because of restrictions and regulations that govern the ethical, or non-ethical use, of human embryos in experimentation. But, not all of it is. As just two perfect examples, we have to first turn our attentions to Japan, and experimentation undertaken in 1997, at the Bunkyo, Tokyo-based Juntendo University. The program was led by Yoshinori Kuwabara – the Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics at the university – who was successful in growing goat embryos that were contained in a machine filled with amniotic fluid, a yellow-colored fluid contained in the amniotic sac and which surrounds the growing fetus. Then there is the work of Cornell University’s Reproductive Endocrine Laboratory. In both 2003 and 2011 significant success was had by sustaining embryos in artificial wombs. In the 2003 experiment, the embryo was that of a mouse. Eight years later, however, it was nothing less than a human embryo, which was allowed to develop for ten days – with fourteen days being the absolute, legal time-limit on experimenting with human fetuses.

There is, however, one potential disadvantage, and it may prove to be a big one, should we, as a species, ever decide to go down this emotionless pathway. It is the matter of the deep bonding between the mother and the unborn fetus that quickly develops when pregnancy begins. Or, in the future, what might very well be a distinct lack of that bonding. Might we see a 23rd Century or a 28th Century in which, as a result of a factory-like environment in which babies are grown to order, specification, and design, that bond is completely lost? Might we see the Human Race, hundreds of years from now, reduced to nothing but cold, emotionless entities – in fact, just like the Grays – that will have no understanding of, or care for, the emotional angle of what it means to be pregnant? Such a thing, given that research in this field is pressing ahead, is not at all out of the question. This same situation may also explain why the Grays are forced to present hybrid children to human mothers, in an effort to induce bonding: the Grays are utterly incapable of comprehending how to make that bond themselves.