More ‘Difficult to Explain’ UFO Sightings to Be Declassified, Says Former Intelligence Chief

In politics, it’s always easier to admit to things and make promises when one is out of office. That’s especially true on the national level and one field that suffers from these “I didn’t reveal the secrets when I was in office but there’s a lot of them and I’ll do better next time” pronouncements is UFOs and UAPs. Think John Podesta, who claimed he regrated not digging deeper into UFOs and offer some disclosure while working for President Bill Clinton, promised to do better if Hillary Clinton was elected and still hasn’t revealed anything. Now comes John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump. He had this to say during a recent interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo (summarized by the Washington Examiner):

“There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain. Movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

Ratcliffe is referring to incidents like the Navy Tic Tac UFO sightings, which all happened before he became Director of National Intelligence in May 2020. Nothing new here.

“When we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you is, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite, or some intelligence collection. Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things, and … some of these are unexplained phenomenon, and there is actually quite a few more than have been made public.”

There’s Ratcliffe’s “I knew about this but didn’t tell you when I could have” confession. Then comes the “hint about aliens without admitting anything” moment.

“Weather can cause disturbances, visual disturbances. Sometimes we wonder whether or not our adversaries have technologies that are a little bit further down the road than we thought or than we realized. But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we have seen.”

Why would the former Director of National Intelligence be hinting about extraterrestrials now? He’s out of office and has no chance of getting his old position back for at least four years. Ratcliffe was also a member of the House of Representatives. Could he be planning another run so he can get back to Congress, become the next Harry Reid and influence disclosure?

Sorry, that’s not it either. Ratcliffe’s hints are coming ahead of the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding bill that former President Trump signed into law in December, which contained the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 which stated that the Intelligence Committee must reveal any threats posed by “unidentified aerial phenomena” and submit them “in unclassified form, but may include a classified annex.” Being the former director, Ratcliffe ‘should’ known what’s in the report. If it’s a real revelation, he can take credit for it since it was committed to under his brief watch. If it has nothing new, he can blame it on the new administration and its director for withholding information. It’s a win-win for Ratcliffe … and nothing as usual for the American UFO-disclosure-seeking public.

Unless there’s really some disclosure in it. The report is supposed to be released by June 1, but anything with “national security” in its content often has a way of being withheld or heavily redacted. All we can do is wait … and elect officials who will really do what they promise, at least when it comes to UFO/UAP disclosure.

Would David Duchovny consider running?