More Terrifying Blood-Stained Dolls Found in English Woods

A few baby dolls covered in fake blood have been found nailed to trees in the woods of Doncaster, England. Last week, a woman was out for a walk when she noticed the creepy dolls in Kings Wood. She talked about her sighting on Facebook, writing, “Anyone know why these baby dolls have been left in Kings Wood? Feeling pretty freaked out now. Any volunteers to remove them, bring a carrier bag…”

And she wasn’t the only person who witnessed the frightening dolls as several other walkers have reported seeing the same terrifying scene that they described as being “sick” and “horrific”.

Two of the blood-stained dolls were nailed to trees while the third one was lying on the ground. As for why they were put there, some people think the dolls were being used as props for a local ghost hunting group while shooting a video. Others, however, believe that it may have been people copying the recent discovery of other terrifying dolls in another part of England (we’ll get to that story shortly).

A picture of the bloody dolls can be seen here.

If this story sounds familiar, it’s because I recently wrote another article about dolls that were attached to trees in Cannock Chase. On January 28th, a woman was walking through the woods when she discovered dozens of dolls with raggedy clothing nailed and tied to trees. The location where the dolls were found was very close to where the old Pensions Hospital once stood.

In regards to the Cannock Chase story, there has been an update. According to a recent report, all of the dolls – except for one – have been removed by a Staffordshire police officer. Why would they leave one doll tied to a tree?

What may be even more eerie than a bunch of dolls hanging from trees was the fact that a Ouija board and used candles on top of it were found on the ground at that same location. It seemed as though someone may have been trying to conjure something up with the Ouija board and the dolls. (Pictures and a video of the dolls and Ouija board can be seen here).

It’s still unknown as to why the dolls were put there in the first place. Historian Richard Pursehouse went to the location to see the dolls for himself. “There doesn’t seem to be a specific explanation – nobody owns up to them although the presence of a Ouija Board does point towards people bored with lockdown and wanting a bit of excitement,” he said.

A team called Paranormal Truth plans on conducting an investigation at the site in Cannock Chase in the future. I can’t wait to see what kind of evidence they may capture at this creepy location.