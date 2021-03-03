My Own Thoughts on the Matter of Time Travel

Today, I thought I would share with you some of my thoughts and ideas on the matter of time travel. First and foremost, just about everyone has heard of time travel – if only in pop-culture and entertainment. And there’s no doubt that that same pop-culture has most definitely molded the way we see the phenomenon. None of that, however, changes the fact that time travel in the real world appears to be a reality – at least, to some degree. In many respects, however, time travel doesn’t seem to operate as we expect it to. For example, while scientists have made loud claims about being able to travel in time – via black holes and wormholes – very few, if at all, have actually come up with a viable way to create a “nuts-and-bolts” time machine. Indeed, we see very little about real time machines. While there are numerous stories of time travel in the real world, what we don’t see – almost at all – is the vehicle in which the time travelers themselves move across the centuries. Now, admittedly, some might say that the Roswell device of July 1947, and the craft that came down at Rendlesham Forest in December 1980, were such examples. In so many cases, however, the time traveling appears to occur wholly at random.

In other words, people are suddenly thrown into environments completely unknown. I’m talking, first, about the famous case of time traveling at Versailles, France on August 10, 1901 involving Charlotte Anne Moberly and Eleanor Jourdain. They had no time machine to traverse the years in a moment or two. They weren’t even looking for a mysterious event. Yet, seemingly, they found themselves in a very different timeline. It’s important to note that Jourdain and Moberly could see the people of that era and, more intriguing, they could be seen. That strongly suggests that time travel is not a one way situation. It suggests that time travel allows us to interact with people of other times – something that could be incredibly dicey should someone deliberately kill a relative in an earlier time, thus ensuring you wouldn’t be born. Indeed, it’s called “The Grandfather Paradox.” And it’s seriously weird.

Of this, mind-boggling phenomenon, Greg Uyeno says: “The grandfather paradox is a potential logical problem that would arise if a person were to travel to a past time. The name comes from the idea that if a person travels to a time before their grandfather had children, and kills him, it would make their own birth impossible. So, if time travel is possible, it somehow must avoid such a contradiction. The logical inconsistency of time travel is a common theme in time-warping fiction, but it’s also of interest to philosophers. In early versions of the grandfather paradox, some tried to argue that time travel was impossible on logical grounds, said Tim Maudlin, a philosopher at New York University, who frequently writes about physics and philosophy. ‘In a way, that’s like asking why, right now, I can’t be wet and completely dry,’ he said. ‘Well, that’s just logically impossible. What are you asking about?” There’s no real answer to this particular paradox. Maybe, killing your grandfather in an earlier time will create a new timeline. In the process, however, you remain alive and healthy in your own, original timeline. Granted, such a thing is theoretical and absolutely nothing more.

We should not forget, too, that animals have seemingly crossed through time. The stories I’ve personally investigated suggest that much of that kind of time traveling is indeed achieved at random. Of course, the problem with the random angle is that we cannot predict when, or where, we might be able to leap through a “time tunnel” for either a brief period or even forever. On the other hand, maybe someone else has managed to control time. Now, let us address the matter of the UFO phenomenon – something that includes sightings of UFOs and warnings and threats from the dreaded Men in Black. Both phenomena can be seen from the perspective of being directly connected to time travel. And to time travelers. In view of that, the day may very well come when we will have to radically alter our beliefs on what amounts to the UFO enigma. There’s a distinct possibility that we might have to alter our longstanding perceptions on what UFOs, and their pilots, are. Just maybe, there are no aliens. Just possibly, though, there is an incredible body of time travelers – from our future and maybe from our past – who are masquerading and hiding their true identities. Namely, that they are really us and not creatures from other planets or galaxies.

Maybe, the most disturbing angle of all this is the possibility that time travelers – from a faraway future – are using us as cattle. Rendlesham Forest witness Jim Penniston stated that our presumed aliens are, in reality, visitors from a far-flung future. Our future. That future, Penniston added, is very dark, in infinitely deep trouble, polluted and where the Human Race is overwhelmingly blighted by reproductive problems. The answer to those same, massive problems, Penniston was told by the entities he met in the woods, is that they travel into the distant past – to our present day – to secure sperm, eggs and chromosomes, all as part of an effort to try and ensure the continuation of the severely waning Human Race of tomorrow.” In light of that grim scenario, perhaps the time travelers among us are deliberately presenting themselves as aliens. It would be the perfect camouflage. That may be the reason why the M.I.B. drive around in black cars: perhaps, they are doing their best to blend in. But, most of the time, not doing such a good job of it.

There’s one final issue we should never forget. There are many examples of how people like you and me have had brief viewings of the future – albeit in a dream state. Consider the numerous reports of prophetic dreams that are out there. There’s little doubt this suggests we already have the ability to travel time. Or, at least, to peer into the future. The problem, however, is that we don’t know to harness such an incredible ability. Should the day come when we can harness time, then it will a whole different ball-game. Now, finally: There’s a possibility that the people of the future are determined to keep us – a warlike, dangerous and destructive race – from intruding into their time. Or, as Michael J. Fox’s character, Marty McFly, said in Back to the Future: “I guess you guys aren’t ready for that.” Perhaps, we aren’t. Worse still, remember the words of Dr. Zaius to astronaut Taylor in the time-travel-themed 1968 movie Planet of the Apes: “Don’t look for it, Taylor. You may not like what you find.” Wise words? Time, ahem, may tell.