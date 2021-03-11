Perseverance Laser, Horse Mindreading, Pure Evil and More Mysterious News Briefly — March 11, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — March 11, 2021

You won’t need your horse whisperer anymore with a new EEG device developed just for horses to read their brain waves and interpret their mood without a large hat full of electrodes that the animal would shake off. Probably the hardest part was figuring out the difference between the waves for “Hay!” and “Hey!”

New research into plant fossils found on Antarctica shows that the now frozen continent was once covered with lush rain forests containing a broader mix of trees than once thought. However, if you find stuff growing in the bottom of your freezer, that’s just disgusting.

Physicists at the Austrian Academy of Sciences measured the tiny gravitational field between two 90-milligram spheres of gold – making this the smallest gravitational field ever successfully measured. Does this explain that strange feeling in your head when you try on two gold earrings?

Elon Musk has admitted that the SpaceX SN10 Starship that exploded just after landing on March 3rd had an engine that was low on thrust due to “partial helium ingestion from [the] fuel header tank” and that the impact crushed the rocket’s legs and part of its skirt, admitting it was “My fault for approving. Sounded good at the time.” Really, Elon? “Sounded good at the time” is what one says when upgrading speakers, not rockets.

New analysis of the jaw mechanics of juvenile and adult tyrannosaurids found that younger T. Rexes were incapable of delivering the bone-crunching bite of adults nor their ability to tear out huge chunks of flesh and bone with their massive jaws. Like teen humans, teen tyrannosaurs were told to chew with their mouths closed.

Childbirth was tough during medieval times, as evidenced by new research into parchments known as “birthing girdles” which were not only worn by pregnant women for luck but also during childbirth. The parchments showed evidence of cervicovaginal fluid, but were too fragile to determine if they had words on them for expectant fathers like “This is all your fault.”

According to a new study published in Applied Cognitive Psychology, people who believe in “pure evil” — that there are individuals inherently predisposed to intentionally harming others — also have a high level of acceptance of the death penalty, torture, and racial prejudice. Do people who believe in pure Evel Knieval had a high level of acceptance of broken bones and gravel burns?

While humans were present in Florida 14,000 years ago, the Bahamas were the last place colonized by people in the Caribbean region and a recent study suggests they migrated there from Hispaniola and Jamaica around 600 CE and spread quickly over the next 100 years. Once you’ve tasted a Bahama Mama, why go home?

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, say they’ve used CRISPR gene-editing techniques on mice to give them a temporary higher pain tolerance and provide pain relief over longer periods of time – something that could eventually be used on humans. While we’re waiting, could they give us a higher tolerance of cable news first?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover just shot its laser at a rock on Mars and sent back an audio recording of rhythmic tapping sounds whose different intensities will help determine the structure of the rocks around the robot. Is that muffled sound leading up to the laser shot the sound of Perseverance’s arm putting down its beer?