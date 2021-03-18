Perseverance Noises, Giraffe Mice, RoboCop Problems and More Mysterious News Briefly — March 18, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — March 18, 2021

“Cloud seeding” with silver iodide particles to increase precipitation and fight drought is being done in at least eight states across the western U.S. even though scientists still aren’t sure if it really works. On the positive side, you now have something you can talk to your chemtrail friends about.

An 11-foot tall, bronze replica of the ’80s movie character RoboCop may end up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the hometown of Peter Weller, who played RoboCop in the first two films, after the Michigan Science Center in Detroit rejected it. “I feel your pain,” said every statue of Robert E. Lee.

Scientists studying how giraffes survive despite being so tall spliced the giraffe gene FGFRL1 into lab mice and found that they suffered less cardiovascular and organ damage when treated with a blood pressure increasing drug, and they grew more compact and denser bones. Those benefits probably outweighed the annoyance of having to bend over to get out of their mouse holes.

Researchers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, have developed a method of converting food waste into sustainable jet fuel that can be used in existing engines on passenger jets. Once you start traveling again, the planes you’re flying in will be eating better food than what you’re served in the cabin.

According to new research, the most powerful cosmic particle accelerator in the Milky Way is not in Switzerland but in a young star cluster inside the Cygnus Cocoon superbubble where collisions of powerful stellar winds accelerate protons to energies of 10–1000 teraelectronvolts. Do the older star clusters warn the young ones not to burn out too soon?

Deep in Switzerland’s Lake Zug, a team of researchers recently discovered a bacteria (Candidatus Azoamicus ciliaticola) that breathes nitrate and lives inside a microorganism that it generates energy for. Sounds like a partnership made in heaven … if heaven is on a planet in another solar system.

A new study found that the lack of gravity on Mars could have a negative impact on astronauts’ cognitive skills and emotional understanding. If Elon Musk is any indication, just thinking about Mars may cause a drop in cognitive skills and emotional understanding too.

The world’s smallest self-folding origami bird was unveiled recently by a team of Cornell researchers who used a nanometer-thin layer of platinum capped with a titanium on panels of silicon dioxide glass that folded into a bird when hit with a single positive voltage jolt. That’s nothing to sneeze at … you try finding an origami bird only 60 microns wide on a lab floor.

NASA’s latest 16-minute recording from the Perseverance Mars rover driving on Mars’ surface picked up some strange noises from its suspension and wheels, along with a high-pitched scratching noise. Martians watching this are probably thinking, “Student driver.”

In an analysis of the blood of pregnant women, scientists at UC San Francisco detected 109 chemicals, including 55 never before reported in people and 42 “mystery chemicals” whose sources and uses are unknown. They shouldn’t become concerned unless the first word their baby says is “Whoa!”