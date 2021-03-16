Strange Dreams, an Old Railroad Track, and a Dangerous, Supernatural Entity

Today’s article is focused on a strange affair that went down on February 28, 2016. And what an affair it turned out to be. On checking my email around 8:30 a.m., I saw one from a woman named Belinda, who had a traumatic dream two nights earlier. She encountered a Man in Black wearing shiny black gloves. In the dream, the MIB pursued her along an old railroad track – one that was seemingly never-ending. Only when the MIB was within a few feet of her did Belinda wake up with an ear-piercing scream. Something which Belinda’s husband attested to. Over the years, a few reports have surfaced of the menacing Men in Black wearing black gloves, but certainly nowhere near the extent to which they are associated with black fedoras and old, 1950s-era black cars. Between October of 2015 and the early part of 2016, however, I received what I can only describe as a cluster of very similar reports of the MIB wearing black gloves. In other words, Belinda’s case was not alone. There were others, too.

Now, if I got – let’s say – a report or two every couple of years of gloved MIB, I probably wouldn’t have given the matter much thought. But, that was not the case: I received eight such accounts across a handful of months, not even including that of Belinda. And, from varying parts of the United States. Admittedly, at first, I thought this might have been some curious kind of Men in Black “spam.” Or fake news. Namely, a group of people deciding to get together and waste my time with a bunch of bogus, concocted tales. But, having spoken on the phone with six of them, and having had extensive email exchanges with the others, I was quickly one hundred percent sure that this was not the case.

Of the group, six had experiences with the gloved MIB in what were classic states of hypnagogia. For those who may not be aware of the phenomenon, it is – as Wikipedia correctly notes – “the experience of the transitional state from wakefulness to sleep.” It’s a stage in which people can hear voices and unclear mumbling. Loud “bang”-like noises are not uncommon. Nor are the sounds of a door knocking or a doorbell ringing. Visual hallucinations can occur, too. Sometimes, such events are traumatic. On other occasions, however, they’re uplifting. The phenomenon of “sleep paralysis” can also be a factor in hypnagogia, but certainly not always.

Now, the down to earth explanation for hypnagogia is that it’s purely a product of the brain, provoked by that aforementioned hazy state of being semi-awake and partially-asleep. Over the years, however, I have spoken with more than a few people who are absolutely sure in their minds that there is something else to all of this: a belief that paranormal entities can literally “invade” our dream-states. And, perhaps, our semi-dream states, too. Of course, there’s no hard evidence for this, but that hasn’t stopped such a theory from persisting. And particularly so in so-called “alien abduction” experiences, and also with regard to encounters with the likes of the “Old Hag,” and Incubus- and Succubus-type creatures. It seems that now we can now add the Men in Black gloves to that list.

As controversial as it may sound, I’m quite open to the idea that what many assume to be internal experiences may have an external “Fortean” aspect attached to them. One of the reasons being when I get these cluster-style reports. Now, I’m not saying that an entire bunch of people – spread all across the United States and unknown to each other – couldn’t share weirdly similar experiences. But, across just a few months? And all with the imagery of MIB wearing black gloves? And they all decide to contact me? That’s when I began to think we’re not dealing with just hypnagogia.