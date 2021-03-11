When “Alien Abductees” are Secretly Followed, Watched and Much More

For decades, “alien abductees” have reported what appears to be hard evidence of clandestine surveillance by military personnel. Black and unmarked helicopters are often seen flying over the homes of abductees. Mail is intercepted, opened, and then resealed – in a fashion that is clearly done for effect, for purposes of intimidation, and, in a far from subtle situation, letting the abductees know they are being watched. Telephone interference, including strange noises and voice on the line, are widespread. Black cars, with tinted windows, follow people around town. That’s nothing compared to being abducted, however. To be taken against one’s will by emotionless, drone-like aliens is one thing; to then have the distinct misfortune of being abducted by military personnel as a result, too, is just adding to the insult.

The world of alien abduction research is absolutely filled with such cases, to the extent that this is clearly not just the result of the claims of just a few overly paranoid figures peering through the curtains and interpreting every passing vehicle as belonging to “the government.” Most intriguing of all, it becomes clear from a careful study of the words and recollections of the MILAB (“military abductions”) victims that their human abductors know a great deal about the phenomenon. It’s interesting and disturbing to note, too, that the MILAB interrogators regularly ask the abductees if they have any knowledge of long-term, possibly hostile, agendas on the part of the aliens, and specifically in relation to the hybrid beings. This issue, of future events, of what we might call E.T.-controlled “sleeper agents,” is something that cannot be ignored. It’s time, now, for us to take a look at what is, beyond any shadow of doubt, evidence of widespread surveillance of the abductees.

As far as can be determined, MILAB-based activity dates back to at least 1980. One of the most significant, and graphic, cases involved a woman named Myrna Hansen, who had a notable and controversial UFO encounter late one night while driving to New Mexico, after vacationing in Oklahoma. After realizing that a substantial amount of time seemed to be “missing” from the journey, and having vague, UFO-related memories concerning the night’s events, she underwent hypnosis to try and determine what had taken place. It transpires that two things occurred: (a) she was abducted by a group of small, black-eyed aliens that took her on board a UFO, and on which she was treated in a fashion very similar to that of Betty and Barney Hill back in 1961. That’s to say, as the human equivalent of a lab rat. In many respects, what happened next was even weirder.

Hansen’s hypnotically retrieved memories revealed that, when the aliens were done with her, she was taken to some form of subterranean installation. This was no “alien base,” however. What it actually was, was something quite different. When word of Hansen’s experience and recollections began to circulate amongst ufologists, sources at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, who were secretly following the story, instantly realized that what Hansen had described was – rather incredibly – a classified, off-limits bunker that was a part of the base’s weapons storage area. The implication – given that Hansen was not an employee of the Air Force, and as a result, did not have a security clearance to access the weapons storage area – was that elements of the military were monitoring the alien abduction, and then, when it was over, flew Hansen, in a darkened helicopter, to Kirtland, where she was subjected to a grilling by military personnel, demanding to know what occurred while she was on the UFO. Whatever the Air Force learned, it remains unknown outside of the world of the underground domain of the MILABS.

Betty Andreasson has not only had a lifetime of UFO encounters; she has had repeated run-ins with the notorious black helicopter phenomenon. Betty’s husband, Bob, has been able to take quite literally hundreds of photos of these particular craft in the direct vicinity of the Andreasson home. The clear and repeated harassment provoked Bob to fire off a blistering letter to the Army, demanding to know what the hell was going on. The response was an astounding one: the military kept things short and to the point, stating that it was “difficult” for them to say anything, since even the Army was unable to figure out who was flying the helicopters. “Go away,” in other words.

The late Dr. Karla Turner was the author of a number of books on her very own, and deeply personal, alien abduction experiences, including Into the Fringe and Taken: Inside the lien-Human Abduction Agenda. In the early to mid-1990s, when the Internet as we know it today was in its absolute infancy, the respected UFO researcher and authority Greg Bishop had extensive mailed correspondence, with Dr. Turner, on the alien abduction controversy. Of note, every single piece of correspondence between the pair arrived torn open and resealed. Someone was taking note. It’s almost certainly no coincidence that Turner’s husband, Casey, reported a MILAB abduction. While the precise date and location to which he was taken remain unknown, Casey described being taken to a below-ground facility – where he witnessed several other people, also, like him, drugged and the subject of interrogation. He offered the opinion: “I get the feeling they want to know, maybe they’re trying to find out what it is we know.”

Moving on, we have the very curious saga of journalist Ed Conroy. He is the author of Report on Communion. Published in 1989, it is a study of Conroy’s own, personal investigation of the events detailed in Whitley Strieber’s 1987 bestseller, Communion, which addresses the Celtic/Gaelic connection to the UFO phenomenon. Conroy took a welcome, unbiased, and detached approach to the subject – that is, until he found that he unwittingly became a player in the saga himself. Like Betty Andreasson and so many others, Conroy was targeted by the people behind the black helicopter conundrum. As just one example of many, Conroy said that in 1988 he noticed “an uncanny apparent connection between my telephone conversations and the appearance of the helicopters. On more than one occasion when I had entered into a conversation regarding the subject of UFOs and/or the visitors, a helicopter flew into view.” More amazingly, and on the topic of his Report on Communion, Conroy recalled: “A small Bell 47-type helicopter also appeared out my window immediately after the telephone conversation with my agent in which I accepted the terms for the contract for this book.”

Who, exactly, is behind all of this surveillance is a matter of debate. Perhaps, with more research we’ll eventually know.