Why Do So Many “Men in Black” Researchers Ignore the Paranormal Side of the Mystery?

Just recently, I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe titled: “Why Do So Many Bigfoot Researchers Ignore the Paranormal Side of the Mystery?” It was a study of how and why the Bigfoot creatures are not the equivalents of African gorillas. Rather, as I see it, they are 100 percent supernatural/occult in nature. So, with that in mind, today, I thought I would share with you my thoughts on how and why the equally supernatural aspect of the Men in Black mystery is important. There’s no doubt at all that when those three words “Men in Black” are brought up in conversation, it creates images of “secret agent”-type characters. Certainly, the hugely popular (and massively entertaining) M.I.B. movies starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones helped to expand the idea that the Men in Black were (and still are) the employees of a government agency – or of more than one. The fact, though, is that the Men in Black do not come from any kind of government. They may not even be from the Earth.

Over the years, a number of books have been written on the Men in Black (and on the Women in Black, too). They include Jim Keith’s Casebook on the Men in Black; my The Real Men in Black and The Black Diary; and Jenny Randles’ The Truth Behind Men in Black). There’s a handful more too, such as those by Albert Bender and Tim Beckley. In all of those books, there’s a paranormal aspect to the M.I.B. puzzle. Albert Bender, of Bridgeport, Connecticut began the Men in Black mystery in the early 1950s. It’s very important to note that Bender, prior to his involvement in the M.I.B. mystery, was deeply tied to the domains of the occult and magic (no, not the “rabbits in hats” magic). He turned his attic-room into a “Chamber of Horrors,” and got into the worlds of Alchemy and the occult. It was after his digging into the occult that Bender was visited by the M.I.B. As for the three Men in Black that came to visit Bender, they were pale, gaunt and had shining, silvery eyes. In the wake of all that, Bender suffered from a case of what can only be described as “psychic backlash.” He got sick and, finally, walked away from the subject.

Most of the Men in Black that John Keel described in the pages of his classic book, The Mothman Prophecies, were downright weird. Most M.I.B. are described as pale, gaunt, sometimes with bulging eyes – and on occasion with wigs and make-up to hide their real appearances. In the 1970s, most of the Men in Black cases that Brad Steiger looked into were very much the same: vampire-like, sick-looking things. Nothing like anyone coming out of the Pentagon or of the CIA. And that’s not just in relation to what happened years, or decades, ago. Today’s Men in Black are still described as being cadaverous, pale, gaunt and not entirely human. Take my word for it: the Men in Black of Hollywood are totally different from the real world.

That all brings us to the matter of the real world. Forget the “secret agents” issue; that’s complete and utter nonsense. The genuine M.I.B. may very well be a combination of a number of things: Tulpas, paranormal creatures, biological robots and more. What they are not, though, are “secret agents” of the government. Or, of any government. Of course, that particular angle of “agents” is one that a lot of people like – and particularly when it comes to TV shows and movies. But, if you want to see what the real Men in Black look like, I recommend you watch the 1998 movie, Dark City. That’s right on target.