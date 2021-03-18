“Zombie Fish”, Pheasant and Frog Presumed Extinct Have Been Rediscovered

In recent months, there have been several species presumed extinct that have been rediscovered. They include Indonesia’s Black-browed Babbler, an Australian Bee, volcano mouse, and Catalina Island Shrew, just to name a few. And now, three more species have been rediscovered.

A “zombie fish” has been rediscovered in Australia after more than 20 years. It was back in 1998 that the southern purple-spotted gudgeon was last seen, but during a recent survey of Third Reedy Lake near Kerang, Victoria, the fish was found swimming around.

A team went back to the lake and found at least 80 more of them with 66 of them being in Middle Reedy Lake. Adrian Martins, who is the head of Victoria’s Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning (DELWP) as well as the chair of DELWP, stated, “We couldn’t believe it when we started finding so many at Middle Reedy,” adding, “Most of our team have worked their whole lives dealing with the decline of threatened or endangered species, so to have an opportunity to be witnessing the opposite is something special.” Their plan now is to make sure that fish continues to survive. A picture of the southern purple-spotted gudgeon can be seen here.

The Lady Amherst’s pheasant was believed to have been last photographed in the United Kingdom in 2015 and was presumed extinct since 2019 – at least until recently when a video surfaced that showed it walking around a St. Andrews garden. The beautiful pheasant has a red crest with plumage that contains colors of blue, green, purple, and orange. Its long tail has a black and white pattern that measures between 3 and 4 feet long.

On March 5th of this year, a student at St. Andrews University named Sophie Pearson was looking out her flat window when she noticed the beautiful pheasant. At first she thought it was a peacock, saying that it was an “amazing looking creature and the colors were so vivid.” When she went outside, she was surprised that it didn’t run off and it even ate some of the oats they put out for it. She noted that it stayed in the garden for about 20 minutes before going into a tree and they never saw it again.

After realizing that she had witnessed a presumably extinct pheasant, Sophie contacted the British Trust of Ornithology to let them know what she saw and the media manager named Paul Stancliffe said the sighting was “very intriguing”. There was another sighting in September of 2019 so that’s great news for those who were hoping the Lady Amherst’s pheasant is still around. The video and some still photos can be seen here.

A frog thought to be extinct for over two decades was found in Mindanao (an island in the Philippines). Guttman’s stream frog (or Pulchrana guttmani) was first discovered in 1993 but it was so rare that it was presumed extinct not long after it was originally witnessed. But according to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the amphibian was rediscovered in the forests of Mount Busa by Kier Mitchel Pitogo and Aljohn Jay Saavedra. A picture of the frog can be seen here.

And that’s not all in “rediscovery” news, as 17 plants that were thought to be extinct have been found again. In a study published in Nature Plants, experts searched for 36 seed plant species around Europe that were declared extinct and now 17 of them can be taken off the list. Pictures of some of the plants can be seen here.