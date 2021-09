Out of the blue a man’s life is thrown into disarray with the arrival of metaphysical feelings he had long forgotten. He starts interacting with strange etheric forms, meets his abductors on the moon and eventually he awakens in his room to being carried by an 8ft nordic looking being. We discuss his strange tale before comparing it with classical stories of black dogs, spirits and shapeshifters.

